Daily horoscope for March 9, 2022

There's a clearing on the road in front of you that can help you get to where you want to be. Your ruler, Mercury, zooms into your 10th House of Career Goals today, encouraging you to roll up your sleeves and show everyone how capable you are. If you've been swimming in circles, you'll find it easier to go in a straight line -- and feel free to ask for help where you need it. A boss could open doors for you, so be vocal!