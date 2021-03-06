Daily horoscope for March 6, 2021

General Daily Insight for March 6, 2021
We find ourselves thinking expansively about solutions to the world’s problems and what we can do to help. With the Moon's supportive sextile to optimistic Jupiter in humanitarian Aquarius at 12:07 am EST, we come to the realization that, with a little innovation, we are more than capable of saving ourselves. The Moon then connects with mental Mercury and downloads from the cosmos turn into big ideas in our minds. Luna's entry into organized Capricorn this evening helps us turn these ideas into reality.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your inner pioneer has been activated and you want to do something that makes a difference in the world. Today is a good day to gather a group of like-minded people to brainstorm ideas and solutions for a cause that is important to you. Your natural leadership skills and enthusiastic spirit will get everyone excited about their contributions. Just don’t spend too much time focused on generating a bunch of ideas -- taking action, no matter how small, is what matters most!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You may be resenting the harshness of the world around you at the moment and that is completely understandable. Your sign values safety and stability and there’s a lot happening that doesn’t make you feel very secure. However, don’t give up! You are powerful and known for your ability to create a future that is built on strong values and honoring differences. Your viewpoints are important and needed, so when you witness injustice, speak up -- your voice gives permission for others to do the same.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your skills in connecting and communicating give you the ability to relate to people from all walks of life. This puts you in a position to really understand various viewpoints and share your birds-eye perspective with others in conversation. However, this also puts you at risk to be asked to discuss topics that are uncomfortable and filled with bias. If this happens today, don’t hesitate to establish boundaries and exit the conversation. You can respect differences in opinions yet stand firm in your beliefs.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your work environment has been feeling more “every person for themselves” rather than collaborative lately, and that doesn’t sit well with you. You care about your colleagues, but most importantly, the work suffers when the team isn’t coming together. Today, take the initiative to get everyone back on the same page. If the opportunity presents itself in a group meeting, speak up and share your wish to work together toward a common goal. It’s likely there are others that feel the same way.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You've maybe been a bit cooped up lately, but all work and no play can make things quite dull and you are ready to do something spontaneous to switch it up. Tune in to your inner child today by doing something that feels like play! Go for a walk and explore places in your neighborhood, try a new game, or make some popcorn and watch a funny movie. Whatever activity you choose, having a great time is required -- your spirit needs nourishment!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Spending time with loved ones can be good for your soul today. You’ve been working hard and putting in a lot of your time and energy into your career, and it’s good to let the people that care about you fill you up with their love and positivity. Take a look at your to-do list; where can you enlist the help of a friend or family member to make a few of your not-so-fun tasks more fun? It’s possible to bring joy into the smallest moments of your life.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You love your friends so much and cherish your one-on-one time with them but, of course, life and daily responsibilities can get in the way of quality time and conversation. Today is a great day to call a good friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while to catch up. Although you may be tempted to talk about deeper topics and emotions, keeping things light will let your heart be light, and you could use that right now.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
There's energy buzzing right now around the things that you value most in life. With the world in such uncertain times, things like your accomplishments, family, health, and bank account may all have been taking up space in your mind. Today, take a moment to journal and process what you hold nearest and dearest. If you find that you’ve been putting too much of yourself into things that don’t hold as much value, set an intention to change that today.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
The way you think about things is a little different than everyone else and others could benefit from hearing your perspective. If you’ve been considering sharing your thoughts on social media, this is a great day to do so. People are inclined to listen and you have the ability to make correlations and points that they may not have considered before. If you put yourself out there, though, don’t take offense if you receive some pushback. Honor different beliefs by welcoming respectful debate.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You tend to support rules and structures because they make things run more smoothly, but lately, you may have been wondering if the rules are actually fair to everyone. While you value organization and strong leadership, you also aren’t afraid to tear it all down and rebuild a system that works for all involved. Today, share your thoughts and concerns with a few people you respect and admire. Others value what you have to say and this conversation could be the beginning of a new venture.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
With your altruistic heart, you aren’t a stranger to bringing issues to the awareness of everyone around you. You see a lot that could be changed or improved and you're eager to do your part in making the world a better place. If you haven’t already, this is a great day to join in on a cause you feel passionate about. If the group you are looking for doesn’t exist yet, start one! All the change could start with you.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Whether you're working today or taking care of other important responsibilities, everyone you interact with is in a pretty good mood and eager to talk and share. You may find yourself in a lot of chit-chat conversations, where topics stray from the task at hand. Choose who you decide to engage with carefully, especially if the conversation turns into gossip. Connecting with people is awesome, but utilizing your boundaries helps to keep you focused and preserve your peace.