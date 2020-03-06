General Daily Insight for March 6, 2020
Our hearts shine brighter once the Moon enters exuberant Leo at 4:27 am EST. We are confident and creative in our expressions and life becomes something to look forward to and revel in. Pleasure becomes a top priority when the Moon goes on to square desirable Venus this morning, stirring our cravings for love and affection. But with the Moon also making a square to unpredictable Uranus today, it's important we keep our wits about us. A sudden, insatiable urge to shake things up sounds exciting in the moment but could be cause for regret later on. Be wise.
Aries
March 21-April 19
The fires of creativity roar in your forge. Today’s Moon in demonstrative Leo packs a punch in your 5th House of Artistry. Use the impetus to get moving on a creative project that has been on hold. This burst of energy can help you get a new idea off the ground, but it can also help keep existing projects moving or bring things to a close that have been waiting. If you're experiencing an artistic block, moving your body may jog you back into action. Getting out for a walk or just dancing around your own home opens your mind and spirit.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
A burst of energy on the home front could be just what you’ve been waiting for to finish up a renovation or redecorating project. The Moon lights up Leo and your domestic 4th house today, adding an air of creativity and excitement to your household. This could even be a simple reminder to let your inner child out to play -- you may find this easier in the comfort of your own home. Make time for fun with family or host a party with spirited guests. Life is meant to be enjoyed.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Articulating yourself is easy and even gratifying today as the Moon enters boisterous Leo and your 3rd House of Communication. You may have ample opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas with an excited audience and gain a following. Your words have style now and you can back up your message with feeling, making it especially effective. But don't do all the talking; this is also a great chance to gather new ideas from those around you -- you never know where your next inspiration will come from.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Rethinking your money management practices -- or possible lack thereof! -- makes sense when the Moon enters your 2nd House of Finances today. Creative Leo rules this part of your chart, so things like saving and budgeting may be easier for you now if you turn them into something that feels more recreational than obligatory. Coming up with a game that helps you set aside money or a reward system for reaching certain milestones makes this necessary work more enjoyable. In fact, it may not even feel like work at all.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Get ready to roar, Leo! The Moon enters your sign and your 1st House of Self today, brightening your feelings and warming your soul. Attention and affections from others bring you to life, and you'll likely be basking in this pleasure as people are drawn to your light. But don't keep this happiness to yourself! Radiate your joy even further by being generous with your own feelings and declaring your love to others. You have an incredible opportunity right now to be a positive force in someone's life.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Personal pride could get the best of you today when the Moon enters self-important Leo and your 12th House of Subconscious. While you probably tend to be humble overall, there may be a hidden, quiet ego inside of you that gets bruised easily. Being proud of yourself is a good thing, but there's a fine line before it becomes arrogance. Instead of denying that this part of yourself exists, seek to understand it and where it comes from. A little humility can help bring things back to balance for you.
Libra
September 23-October 22
The playful Leo Moon glows in your 11th House of Friends today, making all group activities especially exhilarating. Leave your polished presence at home and allow yourself to just let loose and enjoy connecting with people. Exchanging fresh ideas within a team or getting a group of friends together for game night can lighten your spirit and open your heart to new possibilities. If there are people in your life you are especially grateful for, disclose your feelings to them now. These relationships are extremely valuable and must be nurtured if you want to sustain them.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You should take great satisfaction in the work you put out into the world. The Moon enters Leo and your 10th House of Reputation today, and it looks like your work or public image is starting to get recognized. Even if you tend to do a lot behind the scenes, your accomplishments are coming to light now. Whether this is you realizing the amazing job you’ve been doing lately or it's approval that comes from a boss or other outside source, this attention is motivating. Bask in this personal glory but keep going. Success begets success.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Big dreams inspire you to get out and explore today. Your excitement starts to build when the Moon enters high-spirited Leo and your 9th House of Travel & Expansion. If a distant trip isn’t in the cards, remember that there are many other ways to have an adventure. You could just walk out your front door and flip a coin at each turn, seeing where you end up. Exotic experiences may also help satisfy your wanderlust now. Tasting food from a culture you've never tried or talking about your dream vacation can transport you faraway without even leaving home.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
The money, time, and emotions you share with others are in focus today as the Moon enters your 8th House of Resources. If someone else has been generous by supporting you financially or helping you with their time and effort lately, it's important you convey your gratitude now. Romantic relationships can also experience a new level of closeness under this energy. When you share feelings that you don't share with just anyone, you make yourself vulnerable in a way that shows trust to your companion and strengthens the intimacy between you.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The loving Leo Moon highlights your 7th House of Relationships today, offering you an opportunity to get close with someone special. Your heart is warm now and you're able to see and love your partner for who they really are -- imperfections and all -- and you'll likely feel this same affection in return. This energy can also positively influence a one-on-one business partnership today, encouraging you to be thankful for what each other brings to the table. Acknowledging your appreciation is the theme for the day.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Creative twists could break up your daily routine and provide the relief you're looking for. The Moon enters Leo and your 6th House of Work and Health today, helping you bring an artistic flair to any mundane tasks. Chores that you've been putting off awhile are easier to get done under this playful energy -- you could turn them into a competition or some form of exercise. In fact, if it's been a while since you last sweat, this is a prime time to get moving again! Let the fires of the Leo Moon be your motivation.