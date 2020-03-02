Be careful what you say and who you say it to today! You'd be wise to hold your tongue where authority figures are concerned. Though the Moon is in your communicative sign, its square to the Sun in your 10th House of Reputation could blow misunderstandings with those in charge way out of proportion. If you can't put off an important discussion, at least take your time with it. What you say is only half the battle -- how its perceived is the other half. Consider how your words will land on others' ears before they leave your mouth.