Daily horoscope for March 1, 2023

General Daily Insight for March 1, 2023

Our present feelings can seem larger than life. The Moon is in deep-feeling Cancer, sending out one potent angle after another -- starting with a lovely trine to the Sun in dreamy Pisces, making it easy for us to lead with our hearts. The mood takes a turn for the passionate when the Moon squares romantic Venus at 9:50 pm EST, before spinning around into another invigorating square, this time to exciting Jupiter. We can end our day on a very high note!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your emotions could get the better of you today. There's a tense square between the Moon in your 4th House of Feelings and beautifying Venus in your own sign, so you may not feel like yourself for one reason or another. Perhaps a few old insecurities will rear their heads, or you worry that you aren't presenting your best self -- but don't let this get you down. This transit is temporary, and soon enough you'll be back to your stunning self.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Someone might notice you've currently got a bit of hidden charm about you. You could be ready to connect with people as the Moon tours your chatty 3rd house, watch out for an unexpected statement when the Moon squares Venus in your hidden 12th house. If they complement you on something -- especially something you don't normally find all that appealing -- do your best not to overthink it. Accept the praise in the way it was intended; you deserve it!

Gemini

May 21-June 20

It's easier than normal to get carried away with herd mentality right now, but that doesn't come without potential consequences. An uncomfortable angle between the Moon in your finances sector and Venus in your friendship sector could have you signing up for a fun group activity, but make sure you won't blow your budget in the process. A generous urge or spur-of-the-moment splurge might come back to bite you, so watch your spending accordingly. There's nothing fun about winding up in the red.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

You may feel the urge to let your recent emotions shine through more than is helpful. The uneasy square between the Moon in your sign and Venus in your reputation sector could result in you saying something brash or reacting in a way that makes people second-guess your abilities. It's a good time to count to ten before you say anything. If your feelings are beginning to get the best of you, then the last thing you should do is vent in public.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Everything might seem just beyond your current reach. You're allowed to be a little checked out as the Moon tours your sleepy 12th house, but her awkward square to Venus in your expansion sector will probably still show you a glimpse of everything waiting out in the world. This glance, however, may turn into a mirage that evaporates before your eyes, so don't try and chase after anything, expecting to find reality waiting for you. Today is better suited for daydreaming than doing anything serious.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

People might be clamoring for you to come out and play, but that doesn't mean you're in the mood to do so. Sociable Luna encourages chatter as she bounces into your group-focused 11th house, but she'll also square off Venus in your extremely private 8th house, making you less than eager to show your hand to everyone else. It's alright to keep some things just for you, and if people seem a little nosier than normal, then politely maintain your boundaries.

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may feel as though you've got to do a bit of juggling at the moment. Be wary of the cumbersome square between the Moon in your career-focused 10th house and your ruler Venus, currently stationed in your relationship sector. One minute you're plugged into the work in front of you, the next you'd rather go off and have fun with someone special. Try to schedule out your time so you aren't distracted by one thing when you're meant to be doing something else.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The universe is showering you with wonderful inspiration, in a way that could have a very useful impact on your life. You're incredibly tuned into the possibilities available to you as the Moon visits your exotic 9th house, showing you unique ways of doing things. Plus, her square to beautifying Venus in your organized 6th house should allow you to take action and actually improve your routine in a pleasing way. A little luxury can be worth it when it helps you live life better!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may be walking something of a tightrope at present. The Moon is in your intimate 8th house, so you've got plenty of reasons to keep things to yourself, but her meeting with Venus in your expressive 5th house could offer up an opportunity you can't refuse. On the other hand, this could require you to leave your closed-off environment and go interact with people, perhaps putting on more of a show than you originally wanted. The rewards should be worth the work!

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's a good day to stick close to home, but that doesn't mean you need to be a loner. There is an unusual angle between the Moon in your relationship sector and Venus in your home sector, so while you might feel the urge to socialize, there should be plenty of things to entertain you without leaving your house. Consider inviting someone over for a cathartic catch-up! You'll probably have more fun hanging out on the couch together rather than at the club.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The best intentions can get easily waylaid today. The cosmos is ready for you to roll up your sleeves and burn the midnight oil as the Moon tours your responsible 6th house, but efficiency could vanish when the Moon squares pleasure-loving Venus in your talkative 3rd house. Friends might distract you in very tempting ways, even if you know you should be efficient. Take a look at your to-do list and ask yourself which chores can wait. It's okay to take a break!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It could be difficult to deny yourself anything right now. The Moon in your lucky 5th house is making FUN your number one priority, but when Luna coordinates with luxe Venus in your materialistic 2nd house, all your fun may require a lot more funds than anticipated. It's alright to treat yourself here and there, but make sure you aren't buying things as a means of ignoring some other issue. Stick to a budget to avoid having to worry about buyer's remorse.

