Daily horoscope for March 1, 2021

General Daily Insight for March 1, 2021
Our relationships with others may run into a few challenges today as an underlying issue that has been going unaddressed comes to light. Fortunately, expressing our feelings should flow easily as the emotional Moon connects with communicator Mercury at 2:27 pm EST. Hopefully the conversation will stay calm, but there’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy conflict. If things do get tense, we can look forward to Jupiter, the planet of good luck, forming a harmonious trine with the Moon to create an opportunity for resolution.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your desire to connect with others could lead to mental exhaustion if you're not careful. Although there is an endless variety of classes, seminars, and collaborative discussions available online, it’s easy to over-commit when you're craving engagement and interactivity. Give each endeavor the attention it deserves by whittling down your calendar and only saying yes to the events you can’t imagine missing. Your time and energy are important, so opt for the activities that spark the most joy in you.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Having a solid morning routine is key to achieving balance in your workday. It's easy to sleep through the alarm, jump in the shower, and get right to work, but you aren't at your best this way. Even a few extra minutes will help center your energy and produce a positive shift in your work and mood. Tonight, set your alarm for earlier than usual and prepare the items you need for the morning so that you can see what it's like to begin your day with peace.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
It may have been a while since you allowed yourself to let go of responsibilities and have some fun. Today, make room in your busy schedule and do something spontaneous! Taking a break from the usual hustle and bustle of the everyday will provide you with fresh energy and inspire creativity in all areas of life. This doesn't have to be a major event -- even a catch-up session on Zoom with a couple friends or a walk outside will help to stir your mind and spirit.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
It's out with old energy and in with the new today. This is a great time to refresh your home with some organizing and redecorating, so enlist the help of a partner or roommate and get an early start on spring cleaning. Once you've attended to your physical space, you'd be wise to do some mental and emotional tidying up, too. Though it may be easier to get rid of items in your home, releasing old ideas and beliefs is necessary if you want to bring fresh energy into your life.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Today is a good day to have that difficult conversation you’ve been putting off with someone you care about. Before initiating, take a moment to figure out exactly what you want to talk about and how to stay focused on coming to a resolution rather than harping on problems. Having this clarity will help keep things lighthearted and positive even when discussing not-so-fun subjects. Be sure you also allow the other person to share without interruption so they feel validated and affirmed.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You may have an incident happen to you today that requires you to stand up for what you believe in. Though you usually have no problem saying what’s on your mind if you know it’s the right thing to do, today’s challenge may require you to be honest and potentially hurt the feelings of someone you care about. But stay the course; although they may take it personally at first, over time this person will realize that you were doing what you felt was right.
Libra
September 23-October 22
The people in your life mean the world to you, but today you may be thinking about your life outside of your relationships with others. What really makes YOU happy and fulfilled? Today is a great day to set new goals for yourself and release anything that doesn’t seem in alignment with who you want to be. Still, this doesn’t mean you should get rid of your faithful crew! Share your new mindset with friends and loved ones so they can support you and help you stay on track.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You may feel like sticking close to home today and getting some much-needed rest. If you can, reduce your workload and block off your schedule for some chill time. It’s possible that feelings from the past will arise today and make you feel a bit off. Instead of resisting these emotions, try journaling what comes up for you and allowing yourself to feel whatever you feel. Although this process may feel uncomfortable, it can lead to a powerful healing moment.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You're no stranger to the call of the world and this is a great time to connect with your community through causes that are important to you. Technology is on your side and can make it easier to join forces even when you're apart. Spending some of your day following groups on social media and signing up for notifications of upcoming events will make you a part of the network. Use your voice to let people know what you believe in -- this is how your like-minded tribe will find you.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You're such a diligent worker and known for getting the job done, but it's possible you've been working harder lately instead of smarter. Although you don't mind hard work, you can be far more productive and conserve valuable energy with a few adjustments. Today, take a look at your boundaries to see if there’s any tightening up you can do. Remember, too, that you don’t have to carry everything on your own. Learning to delegate tasks and ask for help when you need it is a form of self-care.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You're a big thinker and tend to have a wealth of knowledge and opinions about a wide variety of subjects. Now, it's a beneficial time to zero in on a certain topic you've been looking into for some time and give it your focused attention. Consider enrolling in a course or workshop on the subject that will help move you from novice to master. After a little training, others will be looking to you to guide them with your skills and expertise.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You might feel more sluggish than usual today and even find yourself having feelings of self-doubt. Sometimes when we feel this way, we think that something is wrong, when it’s actually the cosmos' way of getting us to slow down and turn within. Give yourself grace today and schedule time to relax and to get some deep rest. Doing something creative like listening to music or writing from your heart may help you move past any difficult feelings.