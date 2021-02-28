Daily horoscope for February 28, 2021

The biggest tasks of the day seem daunting, but your loved ones are helping to charge you up with enough confidence and energy to take on the world. With everyone around you letting you know you can handle it, you have what you need to conquer your day with gusto. Working in the background or trying to be humble and let someone else go ahead of you is not what you’re meant to be doing now. Rise up to the challenge and make the people who are cheering you on proud.