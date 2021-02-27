Daily horoscope for February 27, 2021

Situations that were once so familiar and inviting now feel foreign and uncomfortable. This is a sign that you are outgrowing your old life and the changes that you have made in order to cultivate your new life are having a ripple effect. If the urge to regress into your old self hits, remind yourself that by making choices that lead to the life you really want, you’re getting closer to who you are, not further away. We all start out somewhere, but we don’t have to end up there.