Daily horoscope for February 26, 2023

General Daily Insight for February 26, 2023

Thinking deeply when we have the chance can give us something worth talking about. The methodical Taurus Moon interacts with heavy hitters Neptune, Saturn, and Pluto, so our daily concerns are likely to touch on issues that affect society at large. We might also see how our personal choices, however small they seem, can make a difference. After Luna enters social Gemini at 10:48 am EST, we may want to share our insights with the people around us. Comparing notes could compound the benefits!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Comparing yourself to your peers could currently give you the idea that you don't have enough money or material possessions to keep up. If you feel like you're making progress toward goals you find personally important, though, you might need to weigh that satisfaction against your fear of missing out. As the sensitive Moon shifts into your communication sector, you may also want to look at whether you fuel this conflict by bringing up certain topics. You can control what you contribute to the conversation!

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Being in a community with others who share your spiritual or political views can be especially rewarding for you at this time. Contrastingly, the strong sense of shared purpose might also heighten your disappointment when petty power struggles arise. Perhaps you think the importance of your cause should protect you from these common frustrations. Unfortunately, people are human, whatever affiliations they may have! As you work to unsnarl any drama, lean on the available facts and figures to stay grounded in what's real.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Mysterious topics could appeal to you at present. Unfortunately, you might feel uncomfortable if whatever you learn as you explore causes you to question your established beliefs about the world. You may especially be upset at the thought of creating distance between yourself and an authority figure you've long idealized. Perhaps you're not the only one trying to navigate shifting terrain! After the connection-driven Moon arrives in your sign, ask around -- others will potentially be quite grateful for your leadership.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Nurturing your community could come easily to you now. You're probably good at making each person you talk to feel valued and important. Still, there's only so much you can give of yourself -- and maybe there's only so far you really want to let others in. After the gentle Moon shifts from your social 11th house to your contemplative 12th house, take whatever downtime you need to attend to your own concerns. Some things are better dealt with alone, and that's okay.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your ambition could seemingly get in the way of your personal relationships at the moment. As the motivated Moon in your 10th House of Career encourages profound Pluto in your responsible 6th house, you're equipped to enter a flow state of powerful progress toward your goals. To experience the greatest possible benefit from this productive energy, commit to it fully -- don't make promises you can't keep about spending time with others. You'll know when you're ready to come up for air.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may currently know that doing something fun would be good for you. Someone you're close with could even be eager to do it with you. That said, as the impulsive Moon in your adventurous 9th house clashes against gloomy Saturn in your responsibility sector, you might worry that taking time away from productive pursuits will put you too far behind on your to-do list. Consider the possibility that intentionally scheduling pleasure can give you more energy when you choose to get to work.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Investing in your long-term security could be a worthy cause for you now. However, it may become obvious that the best plan for the big picture requires reining in some of life's smaller pleasures -- and that's never fun, even if you understand why it's necessary. When the Moon moves into your 9th House of Exploration, you might consider saving up for an exciting trip or class that would hold your interest. Having a goal to look forward to can help you stay on track!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A candid conversation can strengthen a close connection at this time. Thanks to the nurturing Moon in your relationship sector harmonizing with penetrating Pluto in your 3rd House of Communication, you'll likely find it's possible to be both honest and kind. On the other hand, opening up about personal matters could still be nerve-wracking -- even under today's mostly favorable circumstances. Pursuing emotional intimacy often has its risks, and there's no way around that. Just keep the potential rewards in mind as well.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're equipped to get to work on issues that presently matter to you. With the Moon in your productive 6th house grating against stifling Saturn in your conversation sector, though, explaining what you're doing to others might be totally frustrating for both you and them. Trying to put the intuitive knowledge you're using into words could disrupt your flow. Once you have a finished product, showing it off may answer questions more easily. Work alone as much as you can until then.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Adding a bit of creative flair to your appearance could let people get a glimpse of the real you today. While the Moon in your expressive 5th house supports meaningful Pluto in your sign, you're equipped to subtly communicate sentiments close to your heart. True, some who see your display might not agree with it. However, putting yourself out there means that those who DO share your views can find you more easily. Focus on what you'll potentially gain rather than what you'll lose.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A family situation could now bring out your stern side. While the unpredictable Moon in your domestic 4th house provokes serious Saturn in your sign, you may feel like you're constantly covering for someone else's lackadaisical nature. This can definitely be frustrating, but take an objective look at the situation -- what problems would actually result from letting the other person's approach go unchecked? If nothing truly harmful is likely, you might benefit from following their lead and loosening up a little yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Asking questions with genuine interest could currently help you find your footing in a community that seems a bit closed off to you. Even so, you might choose to keep some things to yourself for your own protection. After the tender Moon moves into your grounded 4th house, you may be inspired to reflect more deeply on your motives for engaging with such a touchy situation. Imperfect connections can have their value, but you also need a place where you're able to relax without effort.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.