Daily horoscope for February 22, 2022

General Daily Insight for February 22, 2022
Things are unlikely to move fast for any of us today. With the emotional Moon clashing in a square to disciplinarian Saturn at 11:53 am EST, meaningfully connecting with people feels harder than usual. It would be easy to wallow in negativity and fret about who's to blame, or we could choose to be self-reliant and get on with things. Maybe we'll have to wait a while to reap any rewards for our efforts, but those rewards should come! That thought alone can be cheering.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Being criticized today doesn't mean you're useless. It might be tempting to hide in a corner and lick your wounds, but it would be more productive to share your worries with others. Any anxieties will probably feel less significant when you give voice to them, and you could get good advice on how to turn things around. No one -- not even you -- can expect to get absolutely everything right all the time. Making mistakes is all part of your learning process.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You could be mad at someone for not keeping up their end of a bargain today, which can make you wonder if it's worth trusting them again. Actually, you might be overreacting! Before getting too gloomy about the situation, it's probably worth it to look into why they let you down. Maybe there was a misunderstanding, or they hadn't realized it was such a big deal for you. Instead of dwelling on your disappointment, try to clarify your expectations so it doesn't happen again.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Energy might be in short supply at the moment. Even doing your everyday tasks could be more tiring than usual, and if you want to vent about how you feel, sympathy may be difficult to find. It would be all too easy to start thinking no one likes you and you're out on a limb. You may need to give yourself a mental slap! Negativity breeds negativity, and you may be making mountains out of molehills.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Having fun can be hard work at this time. It can become even harder work if you start fretting about doing it wrong, but any issues might not be due to your approach. Perhaps you're doing the wrong thing entirely! If you would prefer to spend a bit of your time alone getting on with something your friends find yawningly tedious, that's OK. They might be happy that you're enjoying yourself -- as long as you don't try to make them join in as well.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Other people's needs could outweigh your own for now. Domestic obligations may eat into your time, but the quicker you meet them, the sooner you'll be able to get back to more entertaining matters. You might need to roll up your sleeves and be practical. Though it might not sound like the most fun you've ever had, your efforts don't have to make you miserable either. In fact, if you throw yourself into whatever needs doing, you could find satisfaction in a job well done.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
The subtle signals people give when talking could slip under your radar today. While their words matter, sometimes people say what they think you want to hear rather than what they really believe. They may also be holding back to be polite instead of pushing their ideas onto you. If you make an extra effort to watch their body language and pay attention to their tone, things will probably become much clearer. If you still aren't sure, you can always directly ask again.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your finances could be tighter than usual just now. That doesn't mean you can't manage -- as long as you're sensible. If someone offers you a short loan to make life easier, you may not feel comfortable accepting it. There's nothing wrong with calmly declining, especially if you feel that the debt would just give you another thing to worry about. If you're really struggling, you could graciously accept while being clear about when and how you'll eventually be able to pay it back.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Feeling lonely today is much more likely if you stay alone! You might be assuming that you can't get support without letting people know you need any. Although reaching out can take effort, you may need to be more upfront about what's going on in your life. You could end up pleasantly surprised when those around you are willing to go out of their way to make your life a little easier. Even if they can't do much, you can also feel better after sharing.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
The past could come back to haunt you at any moment. You could wallow in guilt and sit in a corner feeling miserable, or you could decide to do something about it! If it's possible to make amends or change the situation, the sooner you make a move, the better you're likely to feel. If not, you may have to accept that this is the way things are and move on. Whatever the case, life should be easier if you look forward rather than back.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Maybe not everyone you know is a delight to be with today. Even if you think that they're never a delight, you may not be able to avoid them. The easiest approach is to make the best of things. If you really have to attend a boring event or activity, maybe you can minimize your time there or take a friendly face along with you. It's unlikely that you can avoid your obligations, so just make an effort to keep your head up.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You could feel frustrated if work gets in the way of your personal life at present. Chances are that you won't have as much spare time as you'd like. Even when you do, you may feel too worn out to take much advantage of it. Telling friends and family you're temporarily unavailable might help prevent any disappointment at their end. It's certainly better than letting them down at the last minute! Also, if the pressure gets a bit much, there's nothing wrong with seeking help.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
It can shake you if the world doesn't work how you expect today -- particularly if you put your confidence in someone and they let you down when you least expect it. Maybe they couldn't help it! No matter how good their intentions were, something could have come up that they hadn't expected. That doesn't mean your trust in them was misplaced. You may have to rely on your own resources more than you would like, but it should only be a temporary glitch.