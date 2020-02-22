Light bulb moments raise your awareness of self to an all new level today, courtesy of your interactions with other forward-thinking individuals. This can help relieve feelings of alienation, making you feel supported by fellow eccentrics. You realize now how you can act as an agent of change, liberating yourself and others in the process. With this confidence boost, you are eager to express parts of yourself that are nonconforming or exploratory. Let your freak flag fly -- it will attract people who will gladly accept you for who you are.