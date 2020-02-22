General Daily Insight for February 22, 2020
We’re drawn toward innovative ideas, extraordinary characters, and cutting-edge technologies today. An electric sextile between the radiant Sun and progressive Uranus at 9:13 am EST ensures advancement. Our interests are futuristic, as Uranus urges us to break from the past and build a better tomorrow. We feel much more animated and clever under this influence. Inspiration and fanaticism go hand in hand right now. Breakthroughs are so exciting that we want to share them with the world, even when most people seem utterly disinterested. Let’s save our enthusiasm for fellow visionaries.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Opportunity knocks and you’re there to answer the call, working behind the scenes to bring forward original concepts that can easily become profitable at this time. The confident Sun makes a supportive sextile to pioneering Uranus, helping you break new ground. Forging new paths is one of your specialties, and you can come up with strikingly creative projects now that are not only innovative but profitable. The key to making that final breakthrough is getting away from distractions. Sneak off to a private hideaway where you can move and think freely.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Light bulb moments raise your awareness of self to an all new level today, courtesy of your interactions with other forward-thinking individuals. This can help relieve feelings of alienation, making you feel supported by fellow eccentrics. You realize now how you can act as an agent of change, liberating yourself and others in the process. With this confidence boost, you are eager to express parts of yourself that are nonconforming or exploratory. Let your freak flag fly -- it will attract people who will gladly accept you for who you are.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You have a chance to make improvements in your career and reputation, guided by startling insights from within. Your imagination is enhanced at this time, as the artistic Sun beams support to stimulating Uranus in your 12th House of Hidden Things. Undiscovered talents bubble to the surface and brilliant ideas seem to come from thin air. Trust your intuition to guide you to a fabulous professional opportunity. This could mean obeying an impulse to e-mail the head of human resources or sending a query to the director of an art department. Follow those hunches.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Taking an experimental approach to friendships is advisable today. The expressive Sun forms an opportunistic sextile with mad scientist Uranus, inviting you to be more open-minded. The cautious Crab in you is often suspicious of newcomers, but you would be wise to venture out of your shell right now. You could meet your new best friend or be invited to join a group focused on the paranormal. Be open to mixing with exciting figures and strange groups. Deviating from the familiar path isn't always easy, but it's often worth it.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You’re animated and enthused by the dynamic energy surrounding you now, which puts a bright glow over everything. A potentiating sextile between the dazzling Sun and inventive Uranus puts a spin on your day that’s fresh and exciting. This is a good time to try something you’ve never done before that sets you at center stage. An unusual career opportunity may be calling your name, offering you a chance to transform or refresh your image. You might consider a rebranding of some kind, as you’re ready to adopt a more glamorous image. It's your time to shine!
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Unorthodox ideas present themselves to you today in the realm of philosophy and spirituality. A partner or close friend could extend an offer for travel or another positively enriching, shared experience. This is a great day to take in a revolutionary museum exhibit or a thought-provoking film. A trip planned now also has the potential to be both free-spirited and liberating, opening the way for spontaneity and adventure. Ultimately, the explorations you undergo now will expand your mind and challenge your way of thinking in a powerful way.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Subtle psychic impressions come on very strongly now, flooding your senses with inner knowing. Chances to be of service to needy people might occur; heed an opportunity to lend a helping hand. You’re always diplomatic, so you shouldn’t have trouble navigating this, but the energy of the dynamic Sun-Uranus sextile today can make your reactions sudden and unexpected, even by you. Invoke your inner Sherlock Holmes by keeping an eye out for opportunities to aid your fellow humans. What you do now could make a huge difference in someone else's life.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Unconventional relationships take the spotlight today. With the expressive Sun making a playful sextile to madcap Uranus, you can attract a host of eccentric characters. These oddballs can shake up your senses and reconnect you to the physical world, giving you something solid to grasp. Hitching your star to an accomplished innovator is a strong possibility. By joining forces with this artisan, you can turn a cherished dream into reality. There’s never been a better time to fall in love or form a business partnership. Two heads are better than one.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Today you’re moved to liberate yourself from obligations and chores that have become all too much. Working less didn’t seem possible earlier, but it is clearly obtainable now. This eureka moment makes you feel like a huge weight has been lifted from your shoulders. Now would be a great time to change up your work routine. Trying out new techniques could break you out of a long-standing rut. Personalize your office environment and prioritize your own needs. When you treat yourself with respect, others will follow suit. A big change is coming.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Stimulating conversations and ideas give you an attractive radiance today. The exhibitionist Sun is making a sextile to revolutionary Uranus, prompting you to take a radically different approach to romance. Instead of pursuing someone who is all brawn and no brains, you’ll seek the company of a person who can satisfy your intellect. Do you already have a partner? Look for new leisure activities that you can do together. Learn a different card game, check out a recreational park, or experiment with a hobby that neither of you have tried before. Shared experiences create shared bonds.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The enlightening Sun’s sextile to renegade Uranus marks some exciting changes to your home life. Be open to improving your living space, buying real estate, or welcoming a newcomer to your abode now. People admire your ability to ignore tradition in favor of the collective good. Instead of worrying about what the neighbors will think of an unusual living arrangement, you do whatever is necessary to make your family comfortable. Abandon convention for ingenuity. Embrace your own eccentricity and show it off today, because the world is hungry for your unique perspective.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
The day takes on a quicker pace than what you’re used to, throwing you some curveballs along the way. Your sixth sense is heightened now. Being flooded with creative ideas, psychic impressions, and untamed imaginings can almost be too stimulating. You could be highly social and mobile all day, prompting you to look at a stubborn problem in a new way. If someone suggests an idea that sounds totally absurd, test it. When you encounter an unfamiliar method of doing work, adopt it yourself. Wild experiments pay unexpected dividends.