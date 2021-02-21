Daily horoscope for February 21, 2021

General Daily Insight for February 21, 2021
Emotional sensitivity and strength are companions, not opposites, and we'll need to use both today. The Moon's square to confusing Neptune can cause us to follow someone down the wrong path out of fear or misinformation, however, her later trine to harmonious Venus will help us to realign our beliefs and ideals with the reality of who we are. Once the Moon enters its home sign of Cancer at 10:53 pm EST, the restlessness and disorientation will begin to fade from our minds as peace takes its place.
Aries
March 21-April 19
It’s hard to keep your feelings to yourself as fears or old, bad habits emerge, trying to pull you back into your past. You will need to maintain presence of mind in order to keep from backsliding into situations you have left behind. Your duty is to respect yourself and protect your progress, so avoid getting sucked into arguments or negative indulgences and you’ll feel proud of your commitment to bettering yourself. If you can, spend some time talking to a friend who supports your growth.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Peer pressure can be hard to resist, but it won't take you where you need to go. Remember who you are and trust your instincts when it comes to what is and isn't right for you. Although there are people in your life who do support you, something being presented to you now is not in alignment with your path, and you will feel it deep inside. Here, the bravest thing you can do is pursue the dream of your heart rather than follow in the footsteps of others.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Even though you've grown and changed a lot over time, people in your midst are bringing up your past interests and ideals today. They're not necessarily doing this to humble you, but in some way, they are causing you to doubt the ways in which you've changed, or even that you've changed at all. Instead of slipping into negative self-talk, encourage yourself to continue on a brighter path. Don't allow your past to get in the way of your future.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
There is some truth that you're trying to keep from looking at, but your rose-colored glasses are preventing you from understanding it for what it is. If you're rationalizing your way into hesitation or procrastination, understand that you'll have to face the music eventually. There's nothing more useful than real awareness and you know this. Embrace the good, the bad, and the ugly and see your situation for what it is so that you can respond accordingly.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your relationship with trust will be brought into focus today. This does not necessarily mean someone will betray you, but you can expect to hear stories of betrayal or unbalanced power dynamics from the people you encounter. Learn from these stories and remember how they make you feel. Be a trustworthy person and don't put your trust into people who have shown you that they aren't willing to be there for you -- cultivate the relationships that will feed back into your life with joy and positivity.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Emotional security will overcome any doubts that crop up at work today, as long as you're willing to back yourself. If you have a habit of internally telling yourself that you're not good enough, you may end up letting someone in the workplace dismiss you without even giving you a chance. You will need to advocate for yourself to a superior or coworker, even if it feels unfamiliar. Let your skills and your previous work speak for themselves without trying to minimize your accomplishments.
Libra
September 23-October 22
There is a mental fog hovering over your to-do list and unexciting responsibilities are likely to slip your mind if you're not paying attention. Although there are fun opportunities and people begging you to come out and play, you’ll need to be determined to get your work done before you zone out on entertainment. If you procrastinate what you could be doing early on, then you’ll be frustrated later. Be a friend to your future self and buckle down.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Emotions may get in the way of the truth today as dramatic, creative energies clash with logic and reality. You may remember a situation happening one way while someone else remembers it another way, and you are uncertain how to reconcile these two versions of the same shared experience. Your best approach in this case is to be forgiving and simply agree to disagree. If this is a repeat issue, though, consider where these exaggerations are stemming from emotionally.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You may be replaying something over and over in your head today, but you’re unable to let it go because of the way it made you feel. However, you’re also afraid to talk about it and get your feelings out in the open. While it can be easier to pretend things aren’t bothering you, it will be harder in the long run when you’re trying to open up again. Holding everything inside will magnify the situation but talking things out will lighten your load.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You'll be presented with a situation today in which you need to ask someone for help or find instructions, although you may be tempted to brave it on your own and tap no one for assistance. While self-sufficiency is exactly what's required at times, you’ll find that two heads are better than one for this project and you deserve to be supported. Including someone else's skills and effort will make you move along much faster than you would alone.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Your confidence may be wavering now, even as others are outwardly appreciating what you bring to the table. The more self-assured you are, though, the better things will go when you try to present yourself and your ideas. Life can feel more like an audition under the current planetary influences and imposter syndrome will pull you back if you don’t know your worth. Remember how capable you are, trust the research and time you’ve put in, and breathe a sigh of relief.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Your loved ones are trying to connect with you but you’re finding it hard to connect back. It may feel like they’re trying to relate to someone you no longer are, and you’re worried that they don’t see you or appreciate you for who you've become. It is sobering to realize that there’s no way to share every facet of yourself with someone else and that they can’t share all of their life with you, either. Try to love each other in the moment without needing every single detail.