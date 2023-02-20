Daily horoscope for February 20, 2023

General Daily Insight for February 20, 2023

Passionate energies abound! The New Moon in Pisces rejuvenates our approach to spirituality and encourages us to follow our emotions. Then, at 2:56 am EST, sensual Venus enters spicy Aries, bringing an impulsive attitude to matters of love and money. Logical Mercury also checks in with wise Chiron, reminding us that there's more to life than our momentary whims. Some of our spontaneous ideas could actually be good ones, but we might have to try them all to find out which ones work!

Aries

March 21-April 19

You have an opportunity to advocate for something important that you want today. As desire-focused Venus enters your sign, you can put the best possible spin on your goal -- which might include keeping parts of the story to yourself. For the time being, sharpening your own understanding may be more useful than pursuing complete honesty with everyone involved. Sharing some details could lead to distracting tangents or incite unnecessary arguments. What's truly relevant to others should become clearer once you start taking action.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may be keeping your true feelings about a person in your social network to yourself at the moment. However, as passionate Venus enters your 12th House of Secrets, you might need to watch the subtle signals you put out -- they're potentially more obvious than you think! Before you make an effort to bury them completely, consider the possibility that having your views known wouldn't be that bad. It's not necessary to advertise them on a billboard, but you can let things naturally unfold.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Getting recognized by your peers for a professional achievement is currently possible, but staying grounded in the happy moment might be a challenge. The focus can quickly shift from celebrating what you've recently done to speculating about your next steps. Although others may excitedly suggest directions you could pursue further, there's no rush to commit to anything. Feel free to research whatever grabs your curiosity when you get a chance, but don't mistake an off-the-cuff idea for a mandate. You've got time!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Presenting your vital views in a way that others find relatable is presently possible, and you might not even have to consciously try. With the potent New Moon in your 9th House of Beliefs, your sense of meaning and purpose can strengthen you at a deep level. This, rather than the finer points of the dogma, is what likely comes across as compelling to the people around you. Being a public representative of your philosophy can be intimidating, but you're capable of representing yourself well.

Leo

July 23-August 22

An intense spiritual experience is currently possible for you, but you must be open to it. The veil is thin as the mystical New Moon manifests in your vulnerable 8th house! To get the most out of this opportunity, you may need to make your belief system more flexible than usual. You might miss out on watching an exciting event unfold if you immediately write it off as impossible. Keep the boundaries that are necessary to protect you, but don't close yourself off unnecessarily.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Building security and commitment in a close relationship is possible now. As the primal Sun and Moon unite in your 7th House of Partnerships, you're probably looking to build a bond with depth and true capacity for nurturing. However, the point of having that shouldn't be to hide in your cozy cocoon forever! Instead, your solid foundation can give you the needed confidence to take some risks you might otherwise avoid. Consider what you'd do differently if you felt totally supported.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Putting effort into making your body feel good is a worthy use of your time at the moment. Although you may worry that devoting too much attention to your physical needs is self-indulgent, try looking at it from another perspective -- you're doing what's necessary to continually be the best version of yourself in your close relationships. When you're not looking to others to fill gaps in your basic well-being, you have room to engage with them in a more relaxed way.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

You're equipped to handle your responsibilities artfully at this moment, but you may crave more personal recognition than you're currently receiving for your efforts. As the New Moon engages your passionate 5th house, you might want to figure out what the validation you're seeking would actually look like. While compliments and expressions of appreciation from other people are often nice to have, it could turn out that the greatest warmth comes from within. Embrace the pride of making your work truly yours.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Finding your emotional footing could calm you now. Today's New Moon in your grounded 4th house encourages you to identify where you're secure and comfortable. Whether that's a physical place or a state of mind, going there may give you the courage to open up and become appropriately playful. If you're already on the raucous side, however, it could also help you identify social limits and avoid joking around in a way that makes others uncomfortable. Like Goldilocks, you'll feel just right.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Crafting a beautiful home environment could be a high priority for you at the moment. While aesthetic Venus transits your domestic 4th house, a space that looks good will help you feel good! Talking out your ideas with other peers involved can help you turn vague inspiration into credible plans. You may not get all the changes you want without having to spend a bit of money, but some purchases are probably worth the challenge they'd bring to views you've inherited about conserving resources.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Practicing gratitude for what you have may help you connect more smoothly with others at this time. As sweet Venus relaxes into your verbal 3rd house today, you're capable of speaking with kindness and giving genuine compliments. However, you'll probably find it easier to see what's good about the people around you if you're not trying to compete against them in your head. Remember that whatever has gone right for them doesn't take anything away from you -- there's plenty of cosmic abundance for everyone!

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Spending a little money to update your look could give you a fresh boost of confidence. As fiscally focused Venus moves into your 2nd House of Resources, what matters isn't just the numbers in your bank account -- your outcome may also hinge on whether or not you think you're worth investing in. Your vote of confidence in yourself can empower you to make choices that serve your best interests. Being thoughtful and prudent is necessary, but it doesn't have to mean feeling deprived!

