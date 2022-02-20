Daily horoscope for February 20, 2022

General Daily Insight for February 20, 2022
Today could be filled with friction. With the emotional Moon squaring pleasure-seeking Venus at 9:33 am EST, shortly followed by a square to Mars, it's easy to take our emotions out on others when we don't get what we want. Unfortunately, we might not be that clear with people about what we do want! Doing something rash could be a disaster -- or it could nip future problems in the bud. The trick is to step back and think before taking action.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Today may bring a heated argument with someone close. It might be uncomfortable, but you don't have to sort out all of your differences immediately. You could avoid a shouting match by taking things one step at a time. That doesn't mean you need to grit your teeth and accept things if someone oversteps your boundaries! Look for a sweet spot between being assertive and being demanding. Maybe you won't get it completely right, but with effort, you could get it close enough.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Complaining about a bad situation could be worth it right now -- especially if you're being asked to complete a task that really isn't your responsibility. That won't do any harm if it's a one-off thing, but if you're constantly carrying someone else's weight, you might need to stand up for yourself. It doesn't need to involve a dramatic confrontation, but you'll probably feel much better once you've said your piece. You will also be sending a message: you're not someone to take advantage of!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Jealousy could be a minor problem for you at present. You could be more demanding than usual, to the extent that someone finds it oppressive. Chances are that you don't mean anything bad by it -- it's simply that your insecurities are showing. If you make an effort, you can probably stay calm and avoid causing any irritation. Once the current tempestuous energy blows over, it's likely that you will look back and wonder what you were making such a fuss about.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Currently, it can be all too easy to get into a battle about daily chores at home. It doesn't matter precisely what's causing the issue, but as far as you're concerned, someone isn't pulling their weight! Are you sure that this someone isn't you? Before going on the attack, it would be a good idea to make sure that you're in a good position to criticize. You could use energy wasted on fighting or moaning about it to actually get the tasks done.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Acting without thinking could be your downfall at the moment. If you've always treated a certain person in a particular way, thinking of them differently might not be easy. Consider the possibility that they've changed or that your initial impression wasn't correct at all. You may need to accept your mistaken idea of this person graciously and make plans not to repeat it in the future -- no matter how tempting it is to say something when you think you're right.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Prioritizing your budget today could help you fend off financial problems. You don't have to be too strict, but it would be easy to overspend on the basis that you deserve a little luxury in your life -- even though you probably do deserve it! Sometimes saving money is more important than instant gratification. Not only should you think about whether or not you really want an expensive treat right now, you might also need to ask yourself if you want it at all.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your instincts could let you down at the moment. Offering a helping hand and maybe some emotional support to someone could give you a warm glow, but you can't be there for absolutely everyone. Watch out for people who want to take advantage of your good nature -- especially if it seems like they won't take a firm "no" for an answer. If that happens, stay firm and remind yourself that you deserve both kindness and to be able to make your decisions.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
This could be the kind of day when you can't even get around to procrastinating. Everyone has days like that, so you might simply have to accept that you're not at your most productive. As long as you pay attention to the essentials, it's worth stepping back and resting if you can. Doing that can help you recover and face the world with renewed vigor once the skies are clearer. Someone has to look after you -- and that someone might be you!
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Declining a request from an acquaintance may be difficult today. In fact, it could be baffling why they're asking you at all! In the end, it doesn't matter if they say they don't have anyone else to ask or if they think the two of you have a stronger connection than you do. You probably don't need to offer reasons for your refusal. All that matters is whether or not you're comfortable with what they want from you. If you aren't, then stand your ground.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Balancing your personal and work life can frustrate you right now. With the amount of competition out there, it's probably best to bite your tongue if you fail to get what you want at work. Venting your frustrations could cause you hassle if the wrong people hear about it. Keeping your own counsel may be the best way of protecting your reputation. That said, there's nothing to stop you from keeping notes about whatever's annoying you to use when the time is right.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Having your opinions challenged might be particularly annoying at the moment. You could have your mind firmly made up about something and take offense at someone trying to change it. It could be worth listening to them! You may be basing your opinion on facts or ideas that you've misunderstood or misjudged. It would be dangerously easy to insult someone if you've got the wrong end of the stick, so consider doing some research and making sure that your opinions are grounded in reality.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Going with the flow should be easier than ever at this time. As long as you get the most important things done, there's no harm in having a bit of lazy time to relax and recharge your batteries. You might even want to ask for help in your duties -- though you should be prepared in case the answer is no. Similarly, getting indignant if someone else wants your assistance would be a waste of energy when you can just calmly refuse and walk away.