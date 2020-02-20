Ambition rules your world and you're hungry for a win right now. The very next target that you need to hit is high on the ladder of professional success. Going after your dream job will take long-term focus, determination, and calculation, but you can start today by taking a serious, realistic look at the steps it will take to reach your goal. Don't keep your nose to the grindstone all day, though, because the sextile between practical Jupiter in Capricorn and idealistic Neptune requires equal measures of work and faith. Once you've put in some planning time today, step back and picture yourself already at your destination. You have the power to manifest.