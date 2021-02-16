Daily horoscope for February 16, 2021

General Daily Insight for February 16, 2021
A balance of power is required, and we can expect this imbalance to make itself known today. As the sensitive Moon squares chaotic Pluto, we may see emotional outbursts and crumbling facades that herald a messy start, but a brighter future. Thankfully, the Moon's supportive sextile to the confident Sun provides a harmonizing influence, helping us to build ourselves back up in the best way. When the Moon finally enters serene Taurus at 10:12 pm EST, our determination to create a better foundation begins to solidify.
Aries
March 21-April 19
It's time to break down the walls you've imagined in how you define yourself. Your public image may not be lining up with how you act and feel when you’re alone, and it’s difficult to exist in these spaces with falsity. Or, an issue could arise in the workplace today that causes you to feel insecure or inexperienced, with imposter syndrome creeping in. Remind yourself that there’s no way to please everyone and think of all the people who like and appreciate you for you.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
A sense of nostalgia creeps in today, but not every memory is sweet and you may still be running through certain speeches that you never gave. Time can heal most wounds, but some take a little letting go on our parts. Know that you’re not losing anything by freeing these situations from your mind, because reliving them over and over only keeps you there. It’s for your own benefit to set down these negative memories where they were and move forward into a happier future.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Make a commitment to be trustworthy and kind today, because you never know what someone else is going through in secret. Think of every battle that you’ve faced alone and it may help you to understand the actions of someone else in your life today. This person may shut you out and cause you confusion, or they may be vulnerable to you in a way that you weren’t expecting. Whatever happens, try to react with gentleness and a willingness to listen.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You have an opportunity to make someone else's life easier and enhance your karma today. If a person that you relied on in the past needs your help, do what you can to lend a hand. Even though you were looking forward to doing something else, your assistance will make a bigger impact for them than you know. Don't feel like you have to give more than you're able, just be honest about what you can provide and then do it with care.
Leo
July 23-August 22
It might be time to break up your routine and insert a little excitement into your schedule, especially if things are feeling stale or predictable. Don’t be reckless with your actions or words, but do plan a little escape from regular life today; give yourself permission to take time for yourself without input from others. Go to the park or drive to nowhere in particular -- anything that lets your imagination wander with no interruptions will be both liberating and energizing.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Sometimes the things that hold us back are our own doing... The universe is providing you with a lot of support to eliminate bad habits today -- especially ones that feel fun but are not very good for your health. Even if you start turning these habits into activities enjoyed in moderation, this is a good time to make the commitment to replace indulgent behaviors with healthy ones to create more balance in your life. Your body deserves the same top-notch focus and care that you give to everything else.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your family or close loved ones may be pushing your buttons today, but don't pick any fights that you’re not willing to finish. There is a powerful push for control that you don’t have to submit to, and you may be in for a much longer debate if you refuse to budge. If you’re able to discern the difference between someone who truly wants to learn and grow from a discussion and someone who just wants to hear themselves talk, you will know which conversations deserve your energy.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Something you said in the past may come back to haunt you today. If you promised to do something that has not quite come to fruition or you overexaggerated a situation, you could be called to task and have to defend your words or actions. Be willing to accept responsibility if it is yours to bear, and if you’ve been struggling to handle all of what life has been throwing at you, be honest about that as well. Accept grace and commit to proving yourself next time.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Areas of life you thought were secure may feel like they’re on shaky ground right now, but don’t allow fear to lead your imagination to negative assumptions. Jumping to conclusions is one of the worst things you can do under the current energies, so if you need to take a moment to think through something before you react to it, go ahead and do that. Acting on half-baked thoughts and feelings will only add to the stress and confusion -- figure out where you stand.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Small actions could trigger big reactions if you’re not careful... You aren't in the mood to be messed with today and you might end up directing some misguided emotions at the wrong person if they push too many of your buttons. Try to give yourself an emotional outlet for this frustrated energy, perhaps with exercise or a calming mantra. Bottling up everything you feel inside ultimately leads to an explosion, so give yourself space to release some of this building pressure.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
To your surprise, a deeply held fear or a secret of yours may be revealed today. It could be that your subconscious mind is so fixated on this idea that you, yourself, accidentally let it slip. If this personal information is revealed by someone else, however, do your best to react with grace rather than defensiveness and, above all, be forgiving of yourself. Self-criticism will not bring about positive change -- the less power you give to this situation, the freer you will feel.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Changing loyalties may cause upheaval in your circle of friends today. Arguments or emotional upheavals can crop up between people who were getting along swimmingly the day before, and while this may not involve you directly, you could still be asked to choose a side. If you decide to do so, do it cautiously and have a reason for making this choice. Your sincerity and compassion may not be rewarded initially, but with time, everyone will understand.