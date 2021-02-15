Daily horoscope for February 15, 2021

General Daily Insight for February 15, 2021
Emotional healing flows into our inner lives as the sensitive Moon forms four supportive sextiles throughout the day. We will truly come to understand the refreshing energy of the Aries Moon, first in her connection to hardworking Saturn, which gives us renewed determination and perseverance. Luna's later angle to intelligent Mercury helps us connect with people through knowledge while her angle to philosophical Jupiter allows us to connect on a spiritual level. The Moon's final sextile to heartfelt Venus soothes any tensions and allows love to flow in.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Today you have opportunities to learn more about yourself and how you fit into the community you have grown to love. As the Moon is energized in your sign, you may find that your self-esteem receives a boost from friends and that you have refreshed confidence to take on the challenges of every day. It's likely someone will even offer to do you a favor in relation to your appearance. Express your authentic self and appreciate your cheerleaders!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
You are incredibly intuitive right now when it comes to your career and how you’re perceived by others; you’re able to see all the progress that you’ve made, despite setbacks. You have so much to offer and your loyal and resilient nature makes you indispensable, so make sure that other people know! Update your resume and your online profiles and allow your creativity and sensitivity to shine through when describing yourself and your achievements. You never know whose eye you'll catch.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
It's quite likely you've felt stuck in a mental rut lately, so let your curiosity find something new and interesting to delve into today. Go on a journey of knowledge that takes you far away from the everyday: learn about something that happened in another time, another culture, or in a belief system you're unfamiliar with. This will give you something new to talk about and keep you away from idle gossip. There’s so much more out there to learn that will enrich your mind, why think small?
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Although you tend to be a creature of comfort, letting go of control could be very beneficial to you now. You might be used to keeping your finances under lock and key to maintain a sense of security, but this is a quality time to consider some investing, handing over the reins and the responsibilities to experts who will make good use of your money. That way, instead of working harder to make more money, your money will be working harder for you.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Although you are at the center of your universe, right now you may be so caught up in your own worldview or concerned with how people are perceiving you that you’re missing the bigger picture. In reality, the approval of others in regards to your appearance or status is less important than your character and how you emotionally impact those around you. Try to see things from other people's perspective today and be the kind, present, and thoughtful person you know you are.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You put your best into everything you do, however, perfection can be your biggest roadblock. How many times have you had a good idea and started working on it, only to leave it behind when the progress is less than what you had imagined? Today, take the fear of failure and change it into the realization that there is no failure, only first tries. First drafts are rarely flawless, so try to pick up one of your past ideas and see if you can bring new life to it.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Everything in your circle feels a bit over the top at the moment. You may find that others are more interested in your company as both new relationships and friendships grow. However, there could be a spark of jealousy between the new people and old people in your life, and you will need to follow what your heart is telling you when it comes to how to divide your time and attention. Trust how you feel and don’t allow anyone to use your emotions against you.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Your past is influencing your current habits, but is it influencing you in ways you want it to? We all begin as combinations of the viewpoints and mannerisms of impactful people in our lives, but there are some traits that you don’t wish to carry forward with you as you grow and heal. Make a pact with yourself today to consciously eliminate a harmful habit that you may have inherited from someone close to you and decide to choose a better future for yourself.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You are no stranger to being honest, but you may have felt stifled lately without any clear reason as to why. You could be feeling a duty to protect someone from the truth, yet it is worth it to tell them the reality of the situation, for their sake. If, however, there’s no confession weighing you down, then today can be a time of mental connection and mutual understanding. Others will appreciate your ability to be authentic and truthful while still being kind.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You may have been feeling uncertain of your foundation in life after a loss, but fresh avenues of financial wealth and abundance are yours for the taking if you pursue them now. This doesn’t mean to throw away the progress you’ve already made, rather, trim the dead weight and create new growth with the opportunities being provided to you now. It might not be exactly what you expected, but you’ll be thankful for this helping hand later on.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You’re a powerhouse right now, so channel this power wisely! There's a lot of attention on you and you're up for any challenge, but be sure that you’re not scattering your energy. If you’re simply swinging wildly at all the choices being presented to you, then you won’t be making a meaningful impact in any of them. Focus your efforts so that you're only doing things that spark your interest and make a point to be calm and realistic when making future commitments.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
There are powers at work behind the scenes helping to bring new financial growth to your life, but for now, you will need to stay focused and diligent. Someone may be standing back and watching to see how you handle a difficult situation on your own, or there could be talks regarding your future in rooms that you aren’t currently in. Continue to work hard toward the dreams that you wish to see manifest and trust in what you can’t quite see yet.