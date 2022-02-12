Daily horoscope for February 12, 2022

General Daily Insight for February 12, 2022
Tension might try to drag us down today, but it shouldn't be more than a minor blip. With the feeling Moon making a trine to positive Jupiter at 2:35 pm EST, contentment and optimism are available if we can be bothered to reach for them. With minimal effort, it should be possible to hold onto our good moods. Even though we might have to fake it till we make it if someone winds us up, we can still remain wrapped in a warm, happy glow.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Some serious shopping might be tempting you right now. On the other hand, you may wonder if you already own too many things and should start shedding a few. Don't worry -- as long as you spend reasonably, it's OK to buy something small that brings you joy. Treating a friend could also make you feel good, but that positive feeling won't last for too long if you can't really afford it. Be wise with your budget and you can have lots of fun!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Running errands is probably very low on your list of priorities at this time. You may have much more interesting ways to spend your time. Although some things may demand your attention, there might be others that you can leave until later. That being said, it's OK if you need to get out and about. That trivial chat you have while waiting at a store or getting something repaired could supply you with information you didn't even know you needed!
Gemini
May 21-June 20
This is a great day for sitting back at home and chilling out. While you may have a few nuisances to take care of before you can really relax, you should still have a few opportunities to wind down. Make an effort to take care of any unfinished business before stuffing yourself with snacks, watching TV, or having fun in your own favorite way. Just a few minutes doing the boring thing should allow you to let loose in the way you deserve.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Taking a minor chance right now could pay off in a big way later. You may come across someone who could really help your career. Even if your arrangement doesn't work out in the long run, you probably don't have anything to lose by taking them up on their offer -- and you could have a huge amount to gain! Stay on the ball and be prepared to say "yes" if someone makes you an offer that seems worth your time.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Any personal vices could look extra tantalizing at the moment. No matter what delicious treats or activities tempt you, keeping a close eye on them could pay off later. Plus, not paying close attention to what you put into your mouth could lead be regrettable. Keep in mind how moderation -- or lack of moderation -- affects your image. Stuffing your face with donuts or getting distracted by games while someone important is trying to get your attention might not be a great look.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Someone in your life right now could back you up before you even realize you need the help. Life can be much easier when someone confirms you have the right approach! However, you might be a little too unrealistic about what you're capable of. No one wants to suggest that you shouldn't chase your dreams, but some desires are more practical than others. Whimsical ideas that pop into your head one minute and are gone the next probably aren't worth wasting much energy on.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Money matters may weigh on your mind right now. If you ask for a loan, there's a good chance you'll get it -- but you should first ask yourself if you really need it. If you have a little patience, you might end up being able to manage perfectly well without putting yourself into debt or increasing any debt you already have. Try to wait and see how the day pans out. You never know what good things the future could hold!
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You could take move further along the path to achieving your dreams today. The trick is to look more closely at why others do what they do, to understand their motives as well as your own. The information is probably there if you look for it, but you may have to work a little harder than you'd anticipated. It shouldn't be a big deal, though. Just remember the bigger picture and where you fit into it -- that knowledge can be invaluable.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Confidence can fill your heart at this moment, as the universe encourages you to ask for all the recognition you deserve. Even if people don't have the time or ability to reward you, at least you'll have reminded them of the good work you do. Happily, there's a decent chance that they'll be able to do something if you put yourself out there! You might already be happy with the way things are, but that doesn't mean that they can't be even better.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Surrounding yourself with people could give you a real buzz today. Just listening to everyone chat and hearing the thoughts and ideas of others can be inspiring. At the very least, you should enjoy yourself, and there's nothing wrong with that! Your inhibitions are likely to take a dip, which could make expressing your true self much easier. Those around you may appreciate it even if they can't put their finger on what exactly is giving you that extra sparkle at this time.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
The world could seem plagued by unreality today. Working out where your focus has gone may feel almost impossible. Luckily, that befuddlement is unlikely to last long. If you allow yourself, you could even enjoy letting your thoughts wander where they may. There might be some excellent ideas in the back of your mind if you give them space to emerge. You may also be able to get out of a familial obligation to allow yourself even more time to let your thoughts run wild.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You could be the most important person in your life right now, and that's OK! Valuing yourself and your time is an important part of having a healthy self-image. It may feel easier than usual to believe in yourself today, which makes it easier to do what you enjoy. That said, you don't need to make every moment of your day about feeling good. Some moderation won't do you any harm. Just don't let yourself be bogged down by obligations to people you barely know.