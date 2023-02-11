Daily horoscope for February 11, 2023

General Daily Insight for February 11, 2023

There's no caffeine needed to be wired today! Intellectual Mercury enters visionary Aquarius at 6:22 am EST, energizing us to look for big-picture solutions. The Libra Moon supports logical Saturn, strengthening the thoughtful vibe. Fortunately, our heads aren't entirely in the clouds. As assertive Mars harmonizes with sensitive Chiron, we're equipped to take action toward healing. Finally, when Luna slides into tender Scorpio, our deeper emotional sides have room to open up. Reaching the best answers will require considering a variety of perspectives!

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your emotional wounds may be closer to the surface than usual, but you don't have to bear them alone. When communication planet Mercury arrives in your 11th House of Community, your social life could become especially busy. It's a great time to intentionally build closer relationships with people already in your friend group whom you've possibly taken for granted. Taking the initiative to have a candid conversation might be healing -- it might even reveal you already have more support than you once thought!

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're probably closer to your goals than you expect at present. As thoughtful Mercury passes into your ambitious 10th house, you may want to take a thorough look at what's necessary to address the last few steps. Your expectations regarding power do influence the way you find and approach promising opportunities, so you might need to verify that you're operating from a realistic view. Even if the world doesn't fully know your worth yet, how you privately view yourself can make a big difference.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

Your curiosity is at a peak! When Mercury, your sign's multi-tasking ruling planet, moves into your adventurous 9th house, many forms of learning and exploration are likely to grab your attention -- possibly all at once! Unfortunately, your friends may not be as immediately passionate about your latest brainstorms as you are. As much as you love to have companions, you might have to pursue an interesting activity alone at first. Take the risk that others will follow once you get going.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Thinking about frustrating subjects you normally avoid may be worth the trouble. Detail-oriented Mercury enters your 8th House of Big Money starting today, equipping you to unsnarl bureaucratic complexities regarding things like insurance and taxes. While you might feel pressure from family members to start looking into these issues, you should ultimately benefit from the effort yourself. Avoid blaming any roadblocks you encounter on "the system" or some shadowy, vague "them" -- look at the role your own inhibitions play in holding you back.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Growing closer to another person is possible at this time. As matchmaker Mercury moves into your 7th House of Relationships, you may choose to cultivate a friendship based on shared beliefs or intellectual interests. This foundation is likely to provide useful structure for your connection, no matter what else you decide to do together. Agreeing on the big issues is not necessarily the same thing as emotional security, though -- make an effort to look for a companion who's equipped to give you both.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Feeling good is probably a high priority for you today. As investigative Mercury jumps into your 6th House of Wellness, you may become especially focused on your health. Instead of obsessing over the minutiae of what you ate for breakfast and whether or not more vitamin supplements would help, you might be better off looking at the bigger building blocks of your life, like your work situation. Opening a discussion about shifting responsibilities could be intimidating, but it should be worth the trouble.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Relaxation is most urgent when you feel like you least have time for it -- which is probably true for you now, Libra. With impish Mercury sneaking into your playful 5th house, you're being called to have more fun! Although getting out of your serious headspace may be a challenge, consider the possibility that sharing one of your passions with someone close to you will improve your relationship. If others know you have a worthy goal, you might be more motivated to go for it!

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

A cozy place to rest doesn't maintain itself, as you may already know. As busy Mercury enters your domestic 4th house, the activity level in your home life is likely high. Perhaps even the people you live with aren't aware of how much effort you're putting in! Ask yourself if you're making the situation more intense than it really needs to be in order to fuel your sense of importance. Figure out what truly must be done, then formulate a plan to do only that!

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Knowing you have a place in the world can presently comfort you. As networker Mercury bounds into your 3rd House of Communication, you could find yourself busy with a lot of conversations, especially on the topic of a group or organization you belong to. While this might take up more time than you budgeted for, it can ultimately strengthen your commitment to your community. With closer relationships to lean on, you should feel increasingly comfortable bringing your whole self to any task.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Pinning down exactly how much money you have may be a current priority. When discerning Mercury arrives in your 2nd House of Resources, it wouldn't be wise to let your accounts go on autopilot -- and what exits them isn't the only problem to consider. No amount of careful budgeting will compensate you for not getting your money's worth from your work. Watch out for outdated ancestral mindsets that are holding you back from making the best choices in the present.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

How you define and present yourself to the world could be up for review. As storyteller Mercury moves into your sign, you have an opportunity to shift the day's narrative in your favor. Plus, you don't necessarily need to suppress any facts about your life that are messy. Instead, proudly owning them as obstacles you've overcome should help you spin a tale that's powerful and compelling. Even if you didn't choose to have those experiences, you can shape the way they're perceived by others.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Taking the time to contemplate intense matters may now be necessary. Today, mental Mercury enters your private 12th house, allowing you to get in touch with a side of yourself that not everyone sees. Although your sign has a reputation for being focused on feelings, you're capable of being ruthlessly logical. Try applying this capacity to a private money issue that has long seemed to have no good answer -- perhaps a desire for security has taken you in a direction that reason can't justify.

