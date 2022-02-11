Daily horoscope for February 11, 2022

General Daily Insight for February 11, 2022
We're drawn to consider who's in control today. When thinking Mercury catches up to sit next to intense Pluto at 9:04 am EST, it heralds a time for getting to the bottom of things. Maybe not all the answers are out there, but until we ask questions, we won't find any of them. The planets encourage us to dig deep and cast a wide net to learn as much as possible! There's always more to find out, but we can get a great start right now.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Knowing who's who and what's what could be your special power at this time. Joining the dots between the facts you pick up here and there can be invaluable, but that information won't get you very far unless you're willing to use it. If you've been waiting for the right moment to convince someone important that you're worth paying attention to, that moment may arrive before the end of the day! It's simply a matter of being alert and grabbing the opportunity when it presents itself.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Being convincing and being right aren't the same thing, which you may be particularly aware of now. Some people are better at making their point than others, but that doesn't mean they have all the answers. They might not even be asking the right questions! If you aren't careful, you might end up ignoring people who aren't as eloquent, even though they really do know what they're talking about. It could help to step back and consider what's actually been said before committing yourself.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Working things out for yourself can be more satisfying than usual today. Mysteries are always much more interesting when they stay mysteries! However, you probably want to get to the bottom of things now, regardless of how much effort it takes. If the end result is a little disappointing, you might have to remind yourself that there are still plenty of other things to learn. Plus, if you share what you've learned, you might find that other people are much more impressed than you'd anticipated.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
What you say matters almost as much as what you do today. A close friend may be hanging onto your every word! If that's the case, you'll want to make sure they're really good words. Even if it isn't, gathering your words before you share them with others can help everyone better understand you. This is also an ideal time to make a specific point or to talk someone into something. Your skills of persuasion are likely to be better than they've been for ages.
Leo
July 23-August 22
It could feel as if someone is constantly looking over your shoulder at the moment. That may make it hard to get on with your daily tasks -- particularly if your audience offers some unwanted commentary. Unfortunately, if you fight back they might believe that you're trying to hide something. The best approach could be to grit your teeth and try to let it wash over you. Once your critics realize there's nothing to worry about, there's a chance they'll back off.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Small steps can get the ball rolling right now -- especially creatively. It's one thing to come up with innovative ideas. Acting on them is quite another! If you're not sure exactly how you should go about things, maybe you need a bit more information. Try to get to figure out what inspires you by spending a bit of time researching the facts online or leafing through a good book. The sooner you start, the sooner you can spark any vague ideas into real action.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You may think that someone close to you -- perhaps a family member -- is keeping a secret from you today. Even if they are, try to consider their point of view. They might be worried about how you'll react or not have all the facts they need to share. There's no need to make a big deal out of something that might turn out to be trivial in the end. A bit of patience can go a very long way.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
What people say and what they mean can be very different things at this time. Listening very carefully will serve you well, because what others don't say might be just as important as what they do say. Fortunately, there's no need to feel paranoid. People probably aren't trying to keep you out of the loop so much as they think you already know what they're referencing. You might have to ask more questions than usual, but the answers should arrive soon if you persist.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
The world isn't conspiring against you right now -- even if it feels like it is. It may be way too easy to misplace things, so it's worth thoroughly searching and asking around for any items before giving up on finding them. Plus, if it is genuinely lost, fretting about it won't help. You may need to find a replacement or try to manage without it. Once you push yourself to do something productive to resolve the situation, you'll probably feel a lot better.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Today is a great day to talk someone into something. You're likely to be blessed with amazing powers of persuasion, so you may as well use them! Even if you don't, people are more likely to agree with you than usual. They may also find you particularly trustworthy -- and you can prove yourself worthy of that trust. Between your powerful focus helping you get to the point and your ability to keep a secret, you can be a communication powerhouse today.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You don't need to make excuses about what you're doing today -- it's probably no one's business but your own. Wanting some privacy doesn't mean you're up to anything dodgy. When it comes down to it, others might be less interested than you thought they would be. It isn't that you're boring or what you're doing doesn't matter, it's likely more that they have their own things to worry about. If you feel like quietly getting on with things, you can do just that.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
There's nothing wrong with taking your friends seriously, but right now you might be acting a little intense. You may worry that they're trying to manipulate you, but the truth could be simpler. Maybe they enjoy your company and want to hang out with you, or perhaps they really like that place they're suggesting you go to. There's a difference between sharing fun and trying to make sure things go their way, but you might have to pay close attention to get it right.