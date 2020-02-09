You are fired up by an enthusiastic Full Moon in your 5th House of Creativity today, which gives you the power to sustain your visionary projects. The pioneering spirit you're known for is augmented by the slow-burning flames of the dedicated Leo Moon. You’re excited by any chance to express yourself and create something new you can be proud of. Meanwhile, a desire for romance and playfulness may become too powerful to resist; you’ll want to play just as hard as you work. Find areas where you can creatively channel the intense heat of the day.