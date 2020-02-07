General Daily Insight for February 7, 2020
Individuality and independence are emphasized when partnership-oriented Venus enters individualistic Aries at 3:02 pm EST. We don’t waste any time and we get straight to the point in matters of the heart. The Moon also enters ardent Leo today, adding fuel to the flame. Our passions burn bright and we aren’t afraid to pursue our cherished dreams; we want what we want without regard to other people’s needs. The gentle Moon’s flowing trine with loving Venus takes the sting out of egotistical behavior. Somehow, it feels like everybody is rowing in the same direction. The peace is profound.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your flirting game and overall charisma level goes up as Venus enters your sign today! With the Moon also entering your 5th House of Romance and Pleasure, tonight is the perfect time for recreational activities, especially anything innovative and spontaneous. You have a natural competitive edge, but you are even more likely to put yourself forward now. There’s also a strong urge to make impulsive purchases in the name of a good time. Anything you buy tonight is sure to bring pleasure.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your connections with others can give you some trouble when impulsiveness is introduced into the equation. You’re not comfortable with making quick-fire decisions, preferring to take things slow. With Venus moving into your 12th House of Escape, though, you might avoid making a choice altogether. This could create serious problems for your household. When in doubt, flip a coin. It’s better to move forward than stand still. Your relatives will rejoice when they’re able to leave a distressing domestic situation behind. The new arrangement will be much more pleasant, allowing everyone an added measure of privacy.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A desire for companionship could prompt you to throw a party. Today Venus leaves elusive Pisces, entering your 11th House of Friendship in pioneering Aries. There could be romance in the offing, so don’t be surprised when romantic sparks fly between you and a guest at your gathering. You have a knack for reading this person’s body language, helping you forge a flirtatious connection. If you already have a partner, you’ll rediscover your mutual desire. The Moon in confident Leo boosts your charisma as the evening continues. A passionate encounter will be the icing on the cake.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Earlier in the day there is a weight associated with close partnerships. You worry about how much to give and how much to take, yearning for a middle ground. You are fond of personal objects, especially anything given to you by your mother or another important woman in your life. Finances can also be fluctuating, which is why you’re so preoccupied with material matters. It benefits your professional reputation to get out and mingle today, as your natural magnetism draws attention to your skills. Keep a supply of business cards on hand.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You want to dissolve boundaries and break apart from self-imposed limitations at this time. For you, this sort of merging happens when you get an enthusiastic response from someone else, making them laugh or causing them to light up when you enter the room. To heighten your charisma, it helps to move your body to stay limber. While not always easy to set aside time for physical maintenance, you’d be wise to make the extra effort now, as being active makes your inner light burn brighter. Your animal magnetism may attract a fabulous travel opportunity.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You’re drawn to mysteries today as Venus moves into your 8th House of Hidden Influences. Instead of taking a story at face value, you’ll do a little digging to find the truth. What you learn could be unexpected. Don’t be surprised if you discover someone has been harboring a crush on you. Alternatively, it may be that your business or romantic partner has been working overtime to improve your financial situation. Whatever you learn, it will change your perceptions of a person who has flying beneath your radar. Be more attentive; this individual can be of tremendous support.
Libra
September 23-October 22
You could feel so attached to a possession lately that being forced to release it will cause great distress. The antidote to this anxiety is communion. With Venus entering your 7th House of Partnership today, connecting one-on-one has never felt so good. After spending time with a special person, your material desires will subside. Being in your loved one’s arms will be much more satisfying than counting your belongings. Are you looking for love? You’ll find it at a glamorous party. It will be fun having an excuse to dress up and look fabulous.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Routine and normalcy are simply satisfying today, especially when they result in forward motion. It pleases you to hone a skill and work with a sense of artistry. Your style is well-suited to a colorful career. Unexpectedly, trouble could bubble up in relationships around professional issues. It’s also possible that you may desire a new partner who appreciates the ambitious part of you. Feeling understood by both colleagues and friends is so important to you. Some people accuse you of being work-obsessed, but you shouldn't apologize for your ambition. True friends won’t begrudge your success.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
You may overstep a boundary today in an effort to get closer to someone. When you encounter resistance, pull back a little. The object of your desire will become more receptive when you give them some space. It’s reasonable to want to know where you stand. Unfortunately, your other half may not be in touch with their needs. Be patient. Rather than overanalyzing your relationship, find a stimulating distraction. This is a great time to hit the library or visit a bookstore. While you’re filling your brain with information, your significant other will make some important decisions about your union.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Internal desires may be sacrificed for the sake of a loving relationship today. To maintain peace and harmony on the home front, be attentive to a relative’s needs. You are sensitive to undercurrents right now. This awareness of subtle body language and what’s written between the lines allows you to heal some old wounds. Be ready to apologize for past mistakes. Vow to make a fresh start. Stop engaging in hurtful behavior, like teasing them about their shortcomings. Backing up your promises with actions will mark a new closeness between you and this family member.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You take comfort in daily rituals today. Nourishing your body boosts your energy and strengthens your confidence. You want to be excited about your work now, but with the Moon opposite somber Saturn in the morning, you may be dreading a demanding chore. Look for a changing of the tides as Venus enters Aries in the afternoon, stimulating intellectual discourse and energizing your mind. The Moon then enters your 7th House of Relationships. Spend the evening with your favorite person. They’ll put the day’s challenges in humorous perspective. Nothing relieves stress like laughter.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Sensual stimulation is important to you now, and you may have your eye on something beautiful that you want to purchase. Your financial situation is benefited by Venus entering Aries and your 2nd House of Money today. Having a nest egg makes diplomacy easier, especially in work relationships. When offering feedback in the professional realm, give one or two constructive criticisms, supplemented by genuine praise. Don’t overwhelm co-workers with a laundry list of complaints. When people feel appreciated and supported, more appreciation will flow. At that point, you can join forces and produce impressive work together, even earning a prize.