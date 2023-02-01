Daily horoscope for February 1, 2023

General Daily Insight for February 1, 2023

Keeping our thoughts on a realistic track might be difficult today. The impressionable Moon in rapid-fire Gemini picks up the vibes of spacey Neptune, amplifying our anxieties. However, as Luna receives guidance from logical Saturn, we may realize the need for a more balanced perspective. When the vibrant Sun supports sensitive Chiron at 2:27 pm EST, taking the risk of being vulnerable can help us find practical allies. The Moon then enters nurturing Cancer, so opening our hearts should be worth it!

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Asking your friends for a reality check could be necessary. You may tend to hear the worst in statements that aren't meant that way, particularly if you've got a tendency to be hard on yourself. Although the thought of receiving an irritatingly cheery pep talk might make you want to keep your concerns private, that's not what you're likely to get if you request clarification. The basic facts are probably in your favor, and that should be all the reassurance you need!

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your finances are likely in better shape than you realize. Still, peer pressure could have you doubting that at the moment. Obsessing about how well others appear to be doing -- which isn't necessarily the whole truth -- may seem easier than confronting your more personal insecurities. Although the prospect of getting to know this hidden side of yourself is scary, information you've suppressed might end up holding tremendous power. Look there for the strength to push your career and life to the next level.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

An authority figure might not be telling you the whole, up-to-date truth. Even though disputing their idealistic-sounding claims may spoil the mood, you'd be wise to take a close look at the rules to determine what's really going on. When the Sun in your philosophical 9th house encourages healing Chiron in your community sector, you could uncover information that's also useful to your peers. You're unlikely to be the only person troubled by similar questions, so don't be afraid to share your findings!

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Moving toward your goals might now scare you a little bit. What are you really afraid of? Your next step may involve joining forces with someone else, which could make you worried about losing your freedom and independence. Remind yourself that any collaborator worth having should be strong enough to hear out your concerns without speaking over you. Tell them how you're feeling, whether it's positive or not. You might be impressed by the thoughtful adjustments the two of you come up with together!

Leo

July 23-August 22

Oversharing about a messy personal matter is a risk for you today, Leo. Conversely, it also has the potential to bring a supportive individual who's been quietly lurking in your network into a more prominent position -- particularly if you're struggling with how to make sense of a situation that went down in an unintended and unpleasant way. While you don't have to uncritically accept anyone else's platitudes regarding pain, you could benefit from thinking about them and figuring out a deeper meaning for yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The demands of a close relationship might seem like they're holding you back from pursuing your goals right now. That being said, you could be overestimating what the other person truly wants from you. Even if the thought of disrupting a longstanding equilibrium is worrisome, asking the right practical questions should give you plenty of room to reconfigure things in a way that works better for everyone involved. Your fear of others' emotions is likely causing more trouble than the emotions themselves.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your current efforts to earn people's approval could be counterproductive. Perhaps your beliefs regarding what's necessary in relationships are out of date! While you might feel obligated to hold certain parts of yourself back for everyone else's comfort, see what happens if you don't for once. This should go well, thanks to the Sun in your ego-oriented 5th house supporting tender Chiron. Seeing a positive reception once you try a more open approach can heal any wounds you've been carrying about getting along with others.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

The thought of getting started on a long list of chores could be overwhelming. You may even feel taken advantage of by other people who are involved in the situation. Take a deep breath and consider your desire for perceived fairness. If you set it aside, you still have to inhabit the space in question yourself -- leaving it untended won't do anything to increase your comfort. Focus on your own benefit as you clean and organize, and see how everyone else responds.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Restraint could be necessary in a delicate conversation today. However, that doesn't mean you can't share anything personal. Inspiration from the Sun in your 3rd House of Communication uplifting wounded Chiron in your expressive 5th house could show you ways that whoever you're talking to would benefit from knowing where you're coming from. Have a specific idea of what you want this disclosure to add to the discussion, though -- don't spiral into gratuitous detail to make them feel sorry for you.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Financial worries could be motivating you to work hard! That said, any anxious self-talk can easily escalate to a level that's not productive. Your mental energy would be better spent intentionally reviewing whatever messages about money that you received in your upbringing. Once you start taking a thoughtful look at your most basic assumptions, you'll likely be surprised to learn some things in your life have improved over time. Let a more realistic sense of your updated conditions guide your moves going forward.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Overspending on something fun could be tempting at the moment. Remind yourself that longer-lasting gratification is likely available to you for free. As the Sun in your sign harmonizes with serious Chiron in your conversation sector, you don't have to settle for shallow small talk. You're equipped to turn your routine discussions with the people around you unexpectedly meaningful. Your personal stories may be more helpful to others than you realize, so seize the moment to share one if it feels right!

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Seeing your own contribution to the problems you face may challenge you at present. You could feel totally buffeted around by others, especially your family members. Looking to the facts and figures of any money matters involved might help you begin to unsnarl the murky mess. It'll potentially reveal a way you're the one sabotaging your desires. Try to maintain compassion for yourself, though -- if that action was necessary for you to feel safe, you'll have to find another way to meet that need.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.