Your inner compass may be out of whack today. You are at your best when you know exactly where you are going, but your direction is a bit foggy now. You’re perceiving so much that it could exhaust you, making it difficult to know your true feelings. Your emotional sensitivity requires you to adjust your attitude now or your discouragement could get the best of you. Don't rush to make any important decisions. Instead of trying to gain clarity about your long-term strategy, deal with the most pressing issues in the present moment. Manage your current situation with grace and the future will fall into place on its own.