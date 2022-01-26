Daily horoscope for January 26, 2022

General Daily Insight for January 26, 2022
Our passionate emotions could have trouble finding an outlet this morning. The tempestuous Scorpio Moon may invite trouble as it squares cold Saturn at 12:42 am EST. Though forcing all that energy inward could be uncomfortable, having to sit with it may lead us to powerful insights. Luna also trines intuitive Neptune and sextiles penetrating Pluto, painting our personal concerns on a cosmic canvas. What we discover at this time might be bigger than we think it is, even if we can't put it into words.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Intense issues involving power dynamics could be on your mind at the moment, but sharing your thoughts with your friends might be a disappointing experience. You may have learned too many lessons the hard way from difficult encounters with authority figures throughout your life, and your knowledge could sound harsher than some people are prepared to hear. For you, knowing the truth is probably more liberating than depressing, but you may be better off savoring it in private for now.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Figuring out what others expect from you may be challenging at this time. It might seem like the social norms are vague enough that you have room to navigate in the way that makes the most sense to you, but be careful! You could get reprimanded for something you didn't think would be a problem. It's not always better to ask for forgiveness rather than permission. You can avoid trouble by asking someone you trust to help you understand the underlying logic.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Your responsibilities could seem exceptionally heavy today, but the way you think about them might be making them worse than they have to be. In the absence of clear direction from whoever is in charge, you may tend to assume the worst of things. Consider taking a look at how others handle similar tasks. If they're doing the same stuff with a lot less drama over the process, you may be able to benefit by adjusting your approach to match theirs.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Your current obligations to others could block any efforts to do something good for yourself. That said, the people you're worried about disappointing might be more understanding of your needs than you think! In the end, the main thing standing in your way right now may be your own overly idealistic view of yourself. When you let go of the belief that you can be everything to everyone, you can find more manageable ways to honor the responsibilities that are truly yours.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You might feel like you're just going through the motions in your current relationships with any housemates. Though part of you may crave more engagement or emotional warmth, you might also be relieved to have everyone else out of your hair while you focus on your own responsibilities. Acknowledging the quiet commitment that keeps you all together can help you feel supported, even if the support is not as demonstrative as you may want it to be at the moment.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Talking to someone significant about a confusing matter could go about as well as possible for you at this time. Even if you may come out of the conversation with more answers than you had before, you might still want more concrete details that the other person just can't give. Consider the possibility that this desire for specifics could be more about your own personality than about this situation! Try to engage productively with whatever facts they can share with you now.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your budget may aggravate you at the moment, particularly if it doesn't seem to have room for a lot of fun. You may need to examine some of the basic building blocks you take for granted in your life. While your living situation and job might run smoothly enough, there could be things associated with those arrangements that are draining your resources in an unnecessary way. A small irritation today could help you notice -- and solve -- a potentially bigger issue!
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Figuring out who you are and what you want could be hard right now, and you may want to find someone to blame for your feelings of frustration. A current situation might remind you of times when your family didn't understand you, especially early in your life, and you may wonder how your life would have been different if that hadn't happened. However, some thoughts might just take a long time to develop, no matter what anyone does. Be patient with your process.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Speaking your mind could be hard for you at the moment, as you may feel like you need to keep whatever is really bothering you private. It's OK if you need to take some time away from others and visit a place where you don't feel like you have to explain yourself. An activity like maintaining a collection of cherished possessions could lift your mood, in the sense that it may be comfortingly simpler than whatever you're unable to resolve your feelings about.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You might seem like a stick in the mud today, as far as an organization you belong to is concerned. While any concerns you may have about finances or other practical matters are probably valid, being vague about these issues in an attempt to sound kinder could just lead to someone misunderstanding you. You may not be able to make people understand the true depth of your commitment to your organization's cause, but you can give your feedback as clearly as possible.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Others may look to you for leadership today -- even the person who's actually in charge officially might lean on you for help! Even if you don't mind the opportunity to show your stuff, trouble could result if there is a mismatch between the responsibilities dumped on you and the power you're given to meet them. It may matter that you're still not technically the boss, so be careful not to overstep crucial boundaries. That might be difficult, but you can get through it!
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You may really want to like a book or philosophy that all of your friends seem to be obsessed with, but you could find that you just can't get into it, no matter how much you try. Though you might feel left out of the excitement, this probably doesn't upset your friends as much as it upsets you. Vague and noncommittal responses should be sufficient to get you through most conversations about it until the fad passes, so just be patient.