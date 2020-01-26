Making a good impression on others is essential to you now because you secretly long to be impressed. The truth is you exude an air of grace and charm in all you do. Although you want to give as good as you get, you can act impulsively if you perceive that you're handing out more than you're receiving. Too much measuring leads to competition. This analytical approach may be how your passion does you a disservice, especially if the ratio between you and another is out of balance. Your life blossoms when your energy is in a state of harmony. President Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.”