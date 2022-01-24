Daily horoscope for January 24, 2022

You may be able to work hard today, but you might not want to talk about it. The more you try to politely answer someone who peppers you with questions, the more questions they could have for you. The best option might be to simply tell them right away that you need to work uninterrupted, because you're likely to snap sooner than they're likely to take a hint. When you feel like you can focus without being bothered, your productivity could soar.