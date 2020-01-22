You can always make room in a tight schedule for a loved one. Perhaps stress pushes you to keep on track with all the tasks you need to complete, but the heart has its own agenda as well that you can’t pencil into your calendar. A partner or beloved friend might not loudly announce that they need you, but it’s undeniable when they do. Offer them the gift of your presence now, not excuses, and you will both be happier for your effort. Author Charles Buxton said, “You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it.”