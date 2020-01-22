General Daily Insight for January 22, 2020
Taking a serious approach to commitments is a smart choice, but the pragmatic Capricorn Moon doesn’t tell the whole story today. Luna’s flowing trine with electric Uranus floods our nervous systems with innovative ideas that we are willing to explore. Our optimism builds throughout the day as the Moon reaches a conjunction with expansive Jupiter. Meanwhile, we may believe anything is possible as an anxious Sun-Neptune connection fires up our dreams.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your career trajectory may appear quite promising, but you likely worked extremely hard if you’re rocketing up the ranks now. You can’t help but feel validated when you know you earned this success. Stay level-headed about your current prosperity and look for ways to reinvest your boon into greater growth by committing to an ambitious new set of goals. Share more of your talents with graciousness and generosity. Acknowledge whoever or whatever inspires your awe for the majestic wonders of life. Meister Eckhart wrote, “If the only prayer you said in your whole life was thank you that would suffice.”
Taurus
April 20-May 20
It may sound like a brave strategy to charge into whatever fray or mayhem that awaits at the start of your day. You might want to rush in to welcome the excitement and energy as a way to deny any anxieties and fears. However, it’s wiser to proceed slowly so you can conserve your energy and consolidate your focus. Appreciate the thrill, but don’t be tricked by it. Charm chaos rather than trying to quell it forcibly. Curbing your enthusiasm allows you to gain an objective advantage. Caution is the parent of safety.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
A simple act of kindness on your part could prove remarkably fulfilling for everyone involved. Perhaps it’s as straightforward as helping someone accomplish a task that is a routine practice of common sense for you, but it’s an eye-opening experience for them as they venture into uncharted territory. Assume nothing, aim to serve, and don’t second guess the worth of your good intentions. Remember, the most lasting and bountiful blessings are the ones that flow effortlessly without expectation or judgement. Lao Tzu wrote, “The heart that gives, gathers.”
Cancer
June 21-July 22
You can always make room in a tight schedule for a loved one. Perhaps stress pushes you to keep on track with all the tasks you need to complete, but the heart has its own agenda as well that you can’t pencil into your calendar. A partner or beloved friend might not loudly announce that they need you, but it’s undeniable when they do. Offer them the gift of your presence now, not excuses, and you will both be happier for your effort. Author Charles Buxton said, “You will never find time for anything. If you want time, you must make it.”
Leo
July 23-August 22
A change in your regular routine can be transformative in modifying the direction of your life journey. For instance, if you receive a sudden windfall or discover some discretionary funds, be sure to invest a portion of it in a pet project of yours. Watch for technological advancements or educational resources that could streamline your workflow. Network within your social community and keep your ear to the ground. Take small but solid steps toward creating the future you wish to manifest. Francis Bacon wrote, “A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds.”
Virgo
August 23-September 22
Entertainment ignites ideas and possibilities that go far beyond what’s recreational. Perhaps you view a film that inspires you to take a fresh look at a real-life situation. Or, you could discover an outlet for upgrading a creative endeavor or hobby into something that could be emotionally enriching. Learning in new ways is what initially propels you to go further. But what keeps you growing is seeking to make your own unique stamp in a field you find fascinating. Life is a canvas and you are the artist.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Your heart is happiest when it is secure in its affections. Complex emotional entanglements are easier to handle when you feel well-nurtured and protected. In turn, you're willing to extend that sense of caring to someone else while looking out for their wellbeing, especially in a family setting. However, your generosity can easily become more about your ego than charity itself if you’re not discerning in your choices. You might even give away your time or money too indiscriminately, sharing what others may not appreciate. Demonstrate your self-respect by being picky when choosing who to love.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Instant karma is at work today as you reap the fruits of your actions. Nearly everyone in your world is touched by your ability to be tender and loving in word and deed. It may even be uncharacteristically difficult to be firm with others now unless absolutely necessary. You want people to feel appreciated and acknowledged. In return, folks are apt to lavish you with praise and affirmation as they respond to your heartfelt sincerity. King Solomon said, “Your own soul is nourished when you are kind; it is destroyed when you are cruel.”
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Although it may go against your better judgment, you still may say yes when you should say no. It’s just that you're unwilling to acknowledge any constraints now, including financial and emotional ones. Obviously, a cathartic release makes sense in a therapeutic setting, but you must be careful not to become so self-indulgent about your personal story that you work yourself up into a frenzy of jumbled feelings. Avoid dominating conversations without giving due attention to the events in other people’s lives. Dale Carnegie taught, “To be interesting, be interested.”
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You often put your best foot forward because you excel with your social calculations. You strive to get ahead and showing your most favorable attributes serves your ambitious purposes. Nevertheless, you want to make a favorable impression on others today for a completely different set of reasons. You’re not seeking approval from anyone else. You’re simply being as awesome as you can be because you want to display your growing self-confidence. It’s not necessary to explain your motives or justify your actions. Wear your scars with pride.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Although you probably can’t escape like Houdini today, you could leave behind your mundane responsibilities for a little break. With a bit of planning, you can block off a few hours to attend to your spiritual needs and personal development. Delving into a subject that delights you brings a renewed perspective on your life. Set aside time to examine your emotions without outside pressure. Soak in your own secret sauce for a while before moving back and reengaging in the real world. Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard wrote, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”
Pisces
February 19-March 20
You are determined to create a future that supports your personal evolution. You're ready to address much-needed changes in your immediate environment, both at work and at home, because you understand the dynamics more now than you did before. Your recent growth spurt positions you to connect with others who are operating under similar beliefs and political views. However, don’t be so fast to cut off old friends and family members who can’t quite catch your new vibe. There is room in your world for everyone who supports your dreams. A Hungarian proverb teaches, “Patience brings roses.”