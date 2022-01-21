Daily horoscope for January 21, 2022

General Daily Insight for January 21, 2022
Practicality and beauty can go hand in hand today. This is especially true when the reserved Virgo Moon trines traditional Venus in Capricorn at 8:19 am EST. However, we might need to know when to stop doing things the way we've always done them. Some awkward energy between the sensitive Moon and both wounded Chiron and frustrating Saturn can show us what isn't working. If we take these messages seriously, the Moon's trine to innovative Uranus may help us make the changes that we need.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Your suspicions that your peers don't respect your work could get you feeling down on yourself today. It may be hard for you to distinguish your own frustrations from the signals others are actually putting out, as you might not be entirely objective about your own performance. Try to see your job in a fuller context. If you're earning the money you need and learning skills that can advance your career, things are probably going better for you than you think!
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Doing something fun and relaxing could be worthwhile for you today. Although you may worry that you shouldn't slack off from your responsibilities, taking your nose off the grindstone for a moment might actually be quite educational. If you go beyond your normal boundaries, seeing things you don't normally see can really stimulate your mind. The things you learn by doing something new could give you exactly the insight you need to solve a problem you have been wrestling with lately.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
You could learn a surprising secret about a loved one or close friend today. Though you may be grateful that they trusted you enough to open up, you also might not know what to do with the new information. Retreating to a private place can give you room to reflect on what to do next. You may worry that your peers will judge you harshly for associating with someone controversial, but try to keep this concern separate from determining what your loved one needs.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Connecting with your broader social network could go well for you now, as you're likely to be able to turn an acquaintance into a closer friend. You may bond over having surprisingly similar frustrations involving your careers. Sharing too much too soon can be a risk when you suddenly feel understood, so try to stay attuned to the other person's comfort level. If you work to build a harmonious connection now, you may have opportunities in the future to communicate on a deeper level.
Leo
July 23-August 22
You may feel like you aren't living up to your own expectations of how much money you should be making at this point in your life. While this type of judgment isn't always a helpful force, the current moment might be the right time to take another close look at your finances. Even if you are generally on the right track in your career, you may be able to make some adjustments in that area to get paid what you're really worth.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
A new way of understanding your priorities could help you feel free today. Your responsibilities and your commitments to others might still be important to you, but you may need to bring them into a more stable balance with everything else that matters. When you take care of yourself, the others you're intertwined with will also benefit from your more relaxed attitude. Try to be aware of how your own feelings of stress and resentment can leak out and contaminate an entire situation.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Time spent alone can be productive for you today. Though you may feel inhibited from expressing yourself in some of your relationships, you might benefit from at least gathering your thoughts on a complicated topic. This can be good groundwork to complete, in case you do wind up discussing things with others later. Without the fear of judgment holding you back in the moment, you may be able to see the situation more clearly and come up with a truly innovative solution.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
Matchmaking could sound like a fun way to spend your day, as you may be able to see how one of your friends or separate groups of friends would benefit from knowing another. Saying the right words to make it happen probably won't be difficult -- thinking about how shifting the established boundaries could affect your friendships might require more effort! You probably can't predict everything, but having a general idea of how change might trigger your insecurities can help you weather any surprises.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Following the money can help you make a good decision in your career at this time. If you're stuck in a loop of deliberating about how some work that isn't what you expected may not fit with your sense of self, you might be making things more complicated than they need to be. Though you could be concerned about having to explain your situation to others, they might be more understanding and less insistent on getting an explanation than you imagine.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
Pleasure could be a complicated experience for you today. While your background might have left you feeling like you must be productive every single second to justify your existence, appreciating the way you feel when you take a more relaxed approach could give you permission to rethink things. Think about reading what someone else has written on this subject! That can help you feel less alone and potentially give you a new authority figure to replace the destructive one lurking inside your head.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Unsnarling a detailed money matter, like something to do with taxes or insurance, could go well for you now. The most challenging part may be keeping your own ego out of the way, especially if you have to collaborate with a partner or family member on solving the problem. Fears about your security, though understandable, could block you from seeing the best option. If you can try looking at the situation like an outsider would, that might help you make a thoughtful decision.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Being seen in a generally positive light in your community may be easy for you to do right now, but you might crave to be understood on a more personal level. You can have both today, but you may have to take a risk to reach out for the connection you want. While your inhibitions could leave you feeling shut down across the board, taking your fears with a grain of salt might help you identify the opportunities that are likely to be fulfilling.