General Daily Insight for January 15, 2020
Although we may get off to a bumpy start, all’s well that ends well. Assertive Mars forms an anxious aspect to restraining Saturn early in the day, sending mixed messages about whether to accelerate or brake. The Moon enters harmonizing Libra at 10:43 am EST, encouraging us to find a middle ground between the heat of Mars and the cold of Saturn. Thankfully, a cooperative Venus-Uranus sextile this evening enables us to break free of the deadlock.
Aries
March 21-April 19
Expressing your feelings is tricky business today. Although you may want to get things out in the open, you’re not sure that your words will be appreciated or even heard. The fact is you can overstate your case, unintentionally creating an energetic imbalance. However, softening your message too much because you’re afraid of someone’s reaction muddies the waters. Your words might just help everyone lighten up if you don’t make a mountain out of a molehill. Spiritual teacher Ma Jaya taught, “Quiet the mind and the soul will speak.”
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your social life pops with delight and novelty today. You may discover you share mutual interests with people who are normally completely off your radar, whether personally or professionally. You're willing to experience new situations and experiment with different ways of meeting people. Your antennae are tuned to sending and receiving weird signals now, so it’s only fitting that you seek out a fresh pod of peeps. Your uncharacteristic behavior keeps your familiar acquaintances and friends on their toes. Variety is the spice of life. Rapper Mac Miller said, “If I stay in one mindset or place for too long, I get crazy.”
Gemini
May 21-June 20
Communicating optimism to others empowers them to successfully steer their own lives. However, someone might be a source of trouble as they impede your progress today. You may not be able to determine if their actions are intentional or not. Thankfully, your confidence and serenity prove to be a compelling duo. Hold onto your faith that everything will work out, even if there’s evidence to the contrary. Remember, everyone’s actions contribute to the greater whole. Anne Frank wrote, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Nearly anyone can introduce you to unusual experiences or impart enlightening information today. You may be surprised when an old friend reveals a fascinating secret. You are likely to see them in a new light with renewed appreciation. Even a total stranger could prompt you to think differently about a familiar subject. You might be stunned by how easy it is to open up to someone about feelings you generally keep close to your chest. Sometimes, it doesn’t matter who’s there to water your garden if the blooming aspects of yourself are ready to grow. James Russell Lowell wrote, “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise.”
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your visionary nature enables you to pull through with flying colors today. Streamlining your finances makes you even more positive about your future. Shake off any negative feelings about setbacks or delays now. The hardest part is figuring out how each element fits together. Fortunately, pragmatism anchors your innovative thinking, inspiring you to make a breakthrough on the details of a proposal. Ironically, the more you fixate on how you’re going to accomplish a task, the less you trust that your intentions will lead you to the best possible outcome. Stop thinking and start doing if you want to increase your prosperity.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
You have plenty of momentum and enthusiasm on your side today, even if you encounter some bumpy turbulence on your journey. Occasionally, you might experience temporary dissonance when events veer off track or people don’t move as you expected. However, you’re not only able to keep up with all the changes but also get ahead, as long as you roll with the punches. Your unwavering focus and inventive problem-solving produce a winning formula. Poet Edgar A. Guest wrote, “Don’t give up though the pace seems slow, you may succeed with another blow.”
Libra
September 23-October 22
Stepping out and doing something creative puts a positive spin on your day. Adding beauty to the mundane invigorates you and inspires your activities today. However, there’s no need for lavish gestures or excess drama. For example, simply creating a new playlist to take your mind off a boring routine could increase your productivity. Treating a colleague to lunch or bringing afternoon snacks for your team is a morale booster. Your gracious attentiveness to coworkers helps to establish a more harmonious environment. Happy is the heart that finds joy in the ordinary.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
You appreciate the element of surprise when it works to your advantage. Sometimes, you take an extreme position just for the shock value it brings into a conversation. Although your opinions may be as radical as ever, you’re more willing to moderate your preferences for the sake of peace today. In fact, you like the idea of secrecy, especially when it comes to your private life. Keeping your thoughts quiet is an admirable objective now, as long as you eventually address them. Stretching a bit outside your comfort zone shakes up the energy, but refrain from doing anything you might regret later on. Mystery is your middle name.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
Pushing your sense of aesthetics one step beyond your normal limits adds an interesting twist to your day. Fantasizing about living in another country or making a big change to your lifestyle pays off with creative dividends. Perhaps you’re motivated to reexamine your domestic dynamics to see how you can take practical steps to increase your comfort level. When your mind opens possibilities, sometimes your heart and body are quick to follow. Nevertheless, you won’t likely make big waves when there are so many logistics to manage. Keep looking up; hope is the seed of change.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
You may be receiving encouragement or support from someone behind the scenes today. You prefer to know who is on your side and might refuse help from unknown sources. However, there’s no need to overreact by resisting any good will that drops in your lap now. An even-keeled attitude on your part allows you to rethink your logic and accept assistance where you need it most. Keep track of your progress, even if it’s slow going at first. Ironically, just when you think about throwing in the towel, a sudden breakthrough might just shift everything all at once. Never underestimate the power of persistence.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
You may be stirred to help a family member or close friend broaden their horizons. Maybe you’re considering making a sizeable donation to a crowdsourcing campaign. Or, you might try a more direct approach and whisk someone away for a surprise weekend retreat. It’s quite likely your ideas cost you time, money, or even the risk of being judged eccentric. But your generosity is worth it if you can make a positive impact on the world. What better place to start saving humanity than in your own immediate orbit? Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. noted, “Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted.”
Pisces
February 19-March 20
Narrowing your playing field for fun isn’t as simple as it sounds. You may be experiencing energetic surges of creativity and sociability now. You’re probably less interested in joking around and more enthralled by the prospect of enjoying entertainment that stimulates your imagination and soothes your soul. This artistic bent could inspire you to listen to live music with friends, dance in the kitchen with your kids while making a meal, or chat up a storm with a potential romantic partner. You can make anywhere your playground when joy is your companion.