Believe it or not, sometimes less is more. Although your serious approach to life is likely obvious to others, you want to make sure everyone knows you mean business. You expect people to respect you for your accomplishments and are prepared to make personal sacrifices to achieve your ambitious goals. However, you must be careful about how far you’re willing to go as you’re prone to overextend now. You might not know when to quit, whether at the office or in the gym, while reaching for an unattainable golden ring. Author Marty Rubin wrote, “Nothing is more self-limiting than going to extremes.”