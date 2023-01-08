Daily horoscope for January 8, 2023

General Daily Insight for January 8, 2023

We all need room to expand. The bold Moon grows alongside expansive Jupiter, augmenting our natural generosity. However, when the Moon opposes perfectionist Venus, we might be left clinging to our loved ones and craving attention from others. We shouldn't let this distract us from intellectual Mercury syncing up with electric Uranus as they increase our abilities to think outside the box. Lastly, the Moon aligns with wounded healer Chiron, embodying the concept of faith in our fellow peers. Whatever we love deserves freedom.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.

Advertisement

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your mind is electric right now! Allowing your thoughts to roam freely will help you comprehend more grandiose subjects, while your curiosity continues to fuel your internal fire and encourage you to learn. Growing your skill set, in addition to acting with more charm, is possible -- the world is very much at your fingertips. However, you have the potential to be possessive over a group of friends, and you may attempt to exclude someone from the group. Try to be welcoming instead.

Advertisement

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your intuition and creativity are currently lifting you up. There may be a hidden talent of yours that you haven't dusted off in some time, and you're finally ready to bring it out again. You might even be inclined to teach this talent to someone else and help others enjoy what you've loved in the past. Watch out for possible issues with envy or even distribution of tasks and responsibilities, but don't let them throw you off your groove. Keep your eyes on your passion.

Gemini

May 21-June 20

This is an excellent time to spend with your friends and loved ones. There are ample opportunities to connect on an emotional level, making each other laugh and gasp with our stories. You may also feel more attached to a mentor, and if they show some attention to someone else, it could incite jealousy within you. Do your best to release any negativity -- your mentor is allowed to teach more than one person. It doesn't mean that they care for you any less.

Cancer

June 21-July 22

Career opportunities could be just around the corner. There might have been a professional boost that you missed out on in the past that is coming around again, or you could be recognized for responsibilities you're already shouldering. People are more likely to be grateful for your actions -- they may even want to provide you with help or gifts. Even so, try not to be too controlling of a partnership that you're in, whether it involves romance or business. Let them have their freedom.

Leo

July 23-August 22

The world is your oyster! Get ready for a change of scenery to happen to you from daily monotony and broaden your horizons. Taking in art and culture through a museum or theater is a great way to spend your day. On the other hand, watch out for feelings of possessiveness over your relationships, and you may perceive there to be flirting or ample attention paid to other people by your loved ones. Make an effort not to jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Investments and partnerships are more likely to pay off for you now. It's possible that some past investments that you made or a gift that you received from someone else that you saved are finally coming into play and increasing your sense of security. You might also feel tension with someone that you're at odds with, and it can be difficult to know how you feel about them -- aside from frustration. Try to direct this tension in a productive way.

Libra

September 23-October 22

The people who love you are ready to share their appreciation! It's easy to get lost in your everyday responsibilities and forget to be grateful for each other, but you won't want to miss a token of affection from a loved one. You're particularly likely to feel clingy with younger friends or relatives. If you have children, nieces, or nephews, it might be hard to let them live their lives with their friends. Remind yourself that release is a natural part of life and love.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Great strides can be made when it comes to your present career. Even if you're not currently working, there may be opportunities around every corner that could improve your reputation or resume, or you might encounter a side hustle that brings in more money with less effort from you. You're also likely to be possessive with your family members or found family, not wanting them to forget about you or leave you behind. Don't worry! You can always be family, no matter where they are.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Fun is on the horizon for you today. Opportunities abound to show off your creativity, feel a rush of adrenaline, or try something that you've never tried before. Let your inner child run wild and break out of your routine! Your siblings or close friends may be trying to find their independence and understand their own identities, which can leave you feeling a little lost without them. Don't begrudge them their learning experiences -- instead, use this time to do some of your own soul-searching.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Family can be very helpful at this time. Someone in your biological or found family may provide you with positive advice, and perhaps even a financial gift. Their wisdom and deep understanding of who you are should allow them to give you a personalized boost. That said, someone who usually gives you comfort may not be currently available, even if you reach out to them to talk. That doesn't mean they don't care! Just have patience -- they'll get back to you when they can.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your popularity could improve at any moment. Others may pay more attention to what you have to say, and you might even feel like you've found a group that you truly belong to. You might also discover that someone else is acting possessive about you, while you're doing your best to avoid their grasp. Being in a relationship or friendship means that you're there for that person, but when they try to control your actions, that's pushing things too far. You deserve freedom!

Advertisement

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Finances are looking up! A financial burden might be taken off of you, giving you more freedom and mental clarity once you're not trapped in a strict budget. Let this inspire you to freshen up your life. On the other hand, you may feel the need to be a carbon copy of or cling to someone you respect. While it's good to have admirable role models, you're still your own person. Don't get stuck trying to become the mirror image of your idols.

Get your FREE cosmic profile at Tarot.com.