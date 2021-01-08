Daily horoscope for January 8, 2021

It's quite possible that you and the people you share a roof with all got a little too close for comfort over the holidays. If any feathers have been ruffled, then this is a great day to extend an olive branch. If you live alone, maybe this wasn’t much of a problem for you, however, that singularity may not be bringing you the same satisfaction it normally does. Don't hesitate to reach out to a friend. It’s time to bring others closer rather than push them away.