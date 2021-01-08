Daily horoscope for January 8, 2021

General Daily Insight for January 8, 2021
Thinking patterns, love languages, and our deepest feelings are all subject to change today as two heavenly bodies shift signs. Messenger Mercury will move into free-thinking Aquarius, inspiring collaboration and opening our minds to brilliant ideas, while Venus dances her way into serious Capricorn for a 3-week phase of buttoned-up love and pleasure. Meanwhile, the primal Sun's supportive sextile to dreamy Neptune at 11:53 am EST means there’s never been a better time to put on some rose-colored glasses and take in the beauty around you.
Aries
March 21-April 19
You’ve been pushing ahead up the ladder for so long that you might have lost touch with some of the people in your life. Taking a break from chasing your goals for a while to reconnect with friends and loved ones will make you remember how many people adore you and enjoy your company. If you feel like you’ve outgrown a certain friend group, now is the time to spread your wings and see if you can find a tribe more in line with who you are.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
Your ruler, sociable Venus, is dancing into your expansive 9th House of Faraway Places and Higher Learning today, encouraging you to seek out relationships that fulfill you on a mental and spiritual level, not just an emotional or physical one. People who can teach you something about the world will be incredibly appealing now, be it academic, cultural, esoteric, or all of the above. With Mercury moving into your career sector today as well, you’re primed to start ascending to new heights, near and far.
Gemini
May 21-June 20
This is a day to take note of as your ruler, Mercury, shifts into your expansive 9th house for an extra-long tour that will include a retrograde phase in the weeks to come. Until then, you should focus on expanding the ways you think and learning about as many new things as you possibly can. Think about taking an online course about a foreign culture that has always intrigued you or starting a new meditation practice that can bring you more peace of mind.
Cancer
June 21-July 22
Try to link up with someone who can expand your horizons today; it doesn’t matter if this person is a friendly, romantic, or professional relation, as long as they make a good adventure partner. If you can visit a museum or an art gallery that would be wonderful, as you’ll feel especially inspired by the beautiful masterpieces, but watching a documentary or listening to a podcast could have the same effect. You can do things on your own, of course, but you’ll have more fun with a plus-one.
Leo
July 23-August 22
Your work life is going to be more enjoyable than usual, whether you go to an office to earn your paycheck or you work from home. Easygoing Venus starts shining her light on your daily grind today, and she wants to remove any obstacles or shifty relations with coworkers. Even if you don’t care much for the people you work with, they’ll be more copacetic than usual and any difficult clients or customers will start to change their tone.
Virgo
August 23-September 22
This is a wonderful day to flex your creative muscles. Whether it’s painting, music, writing, or any other artistic pleasure, take some time out of your usual program to listen to the call of the Muse and see what you can come up with. Art can be incredibly therapeutic, and if there is any sign that can get a little tightly wound, it would be you, Virgo. Even if you just crack open a coloring book and doodle for an hour, it will do wonders for your spirit.
Libra
September 23-October 22
Are you getting a little tired of that couch? Could your walls use a new coat of paint? You’re more aesthetically inclined than most signs, and right now the universe wants you to turn your attention toward your home and hearth. Whether you decide to do a total renovation or just roll out a new carpet, a bit of a change around the house will give you a huge boost. Start searching out inspiration and let your eye for style lead the way.
Scorpio
October 23-November 21
It's quite possible that you and the people you share a roof with all got a little too close for comfort over the holidays. If any feathers have been ruffled, then this is a great day to extend an olive branch. If you live alone, maybe this wasn’t much of a problem for you, however, that singularity may not be bringing you the same satisfaction it normally does. Don't hesitate to reach out to a friend. It’s time to bring others closer rather than push them away.
Sagittarius
November 22-December 21
If you managed to spend a little more than you intended over the holidays, there is good news today that will bring some much-needed relief to your bank account. Venus, the planet of money, is entering your financial sector, giving you a magic touch when it comes to making your cash flow work for you twice over. If you want to find a new source of income, start looking now; a plum position with your name on it could pop up in the weeks to come.
Capricorn
December 22-January 19
When was the last time you indulged? Obviously, the holidays just came and went, so you have hopefully gotten to enjoy your fair share of fun. Today's energy, however, is about putting yourself first, satisfying all your own pleasures as opposed to making sure everyone else is having a good time. Beautiful Venus' entry into your sign encourages you to give yourself a bit of an upgrade. Whether that means a new face cream, a different hairstyle, or a wardrobe overhaul, the goal is to feel good.
Aquarius
January 20-February 18
Things might have felt a little bit fuzzy over the last few weeks; you’ve probably had your fair share of partying and carousing what with the holidays in the rearview mirror. Now, it’s finally time to shake off that grogginess and start getting your life in order to make 2021 your best year ever ... or at least better than 2020. What would you like to accomplish over the next 12 months? Sit down and make a list of intentions; the universe wants to know.
Pisces
February 19-March 20
The holidays were undoubtedly a busy time for you, and while you might have gotten in a few days just to yourself when you could focus on recharging your batteries, there’s still a bit of a lagging energy hanging about. Lean into that vibration and take your foot off the gas for a bit; instead of trying to dive head-first into any new projects, focus on tying up loose ends and bringing old projects to a close. It’s time to clear the decks.