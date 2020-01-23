The White Memorial Conservation Center’s nature preserves cover more than 4,000 acres in Litchfield and Morris and are etched by more than 40 miles of trails — many of them former carriage roads —t hat are glorious in the spring, summer and fall and equally resplendent in their austere winter beauty. Popular with cross-country skiers, many trails are also perfect for snowshoeing and Sportsmen’s, a nearby shop in Bantam, both outfits folks to enjoy the outdoors and organizes seasonal snowshoe hikes, including moonlit snowshoe hikes at night. Dress warmly and nothing is more magical than being with your sweetheart under a full moon in a cold landscape glistening with snow and ice.