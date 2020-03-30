Buying a bunny for Easter? Consider these tips first

Melissa Cranis has seen it firsthand plenty of times before. Parents, excited about the Easter holiday, purchase a rabbit as a present for the family or the kids.
When August rolls around, Cranis, the adoptions coordinator for Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions, gets very busy with the influx of Easter bunnies for which folks were not equipped to care.
“We will get inundated about August. September will get pretty busy,” Cranis said. “We can only really keep 20 rabbits at a time. We’re always looking for foster homes.”
Cranis currently has about 12 foster rabbits herself. She encourages people to really think about the commitment this pet could bring, financially and otherwise, considering that bunnies can live for 13 years.
After receiving a bunny as a present years ago, Cranis had to learn what not to do the hard way.
“I kept my rabbits outside in a cage. With the Florida heat and weather, bunnies just cannot tolerate that,” Cranis said.
It’s best to think of a rabbit as being similar to a cat.
“They come when you call them, sometimes. They sometimes know their name,” Cranis said. “Sometimes they like to follow you around and depending on the type of rabbit, they'll sit in your lap.”
She said they make great indoor pets, given they have enough room in their exercise pen to run around.
They like to play with toys and sometimes snuggle up with their owner. A domestic rabbit’s primary source of nutrition is hay, followed by a supplement of pellets and a dark, leafy green salad.
Rabbits tend to get along well with cats but should generally avoid coming into a home with a dog. They should also be kept away from wires and baseboards.
Cranis made it clear that the message isn’t to stray away from adopting, but that those considering a new pet should do their homework first.
“Rabbits are also expensive when a vet bill comes along. These are exotics,” Cranis said. “Do you have the funds to take that care of that bill? Are you willing to give 13 years or more your life to this rabbit to making it an integral part of your home?”
Besides, she pointed out that there are other similar options for those who aren’t sure about their commitment level.
“Well, if you’ve decided you want a rabbit, but you really don’t want to make that lifetime commitment...” Cranis said. “May I suggest you get a stuffed toy bunny, or perhaps a chocolate bunny.”