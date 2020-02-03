February is almost here: cold, dark and full of overly commercialized romance. But for every couple spending a cozy cuffing season, or declaring their love in the form of heart-shaped bagels or chocolate-dipped strawberries, there’s another that’s just suffered a split. January, after all, is divorce month, when more U.S. couples split than at any other time of year.
And it’s those breakups, more than all the Valentine’s Day hoopla, that hip-hop star Reverend Run (Joseph Simmons) and his wife, Justine Simmons, were thinking about when they wrote their latest book, “Old School Love: And Why it Works.”
“If you think about the divorce rate,” says Rev, who started hip-hop supergroup Run-DMC in the 1980s and has been an entertainment juggernaut ever since, “we need this advice today.” He and Justine will be in Naperville on Friday night for a talk and book signing, and will be taking questions from the audience.
They’re uniquely qualified to offer advice on old-school romance, they say. That’s because, through a life of music superstardom, renewed religious devotion, television shows (there have been six TV shows about their family), and personal ups and downs, the two have nurtured a 25-year marriage that seems sweet and, well, old school — especially for a couple in the limelight.
She loves to tell the story of their first kiss. He remembers what she was wearing when they first met. They waited until after marriage to have sex. And they often spend days like Valentine’s Day visiting old Long Island haunts from the early days of their relationship and listening to Kenny G and Sade.
“Old-school love is based on old-school principles that work, that are responsible for us being here 25 years later,” says Rev. “Somebody told me times are changing, everything is not like it used to be, and I say, well, it needs to be. We need these principles of courtship today.”
And, he notes, old-school love doesn’t just mean old fashioned — it means long lasting. “Love is grown folks’ business,” he says. “If you want your young love to turn to old-school love, you’re going to have to do those things to get where we’re at. We’ve got old-school love. When we started out, it was new-school love.”
Their audience, Justine says, often asks for romantic advice from the couple. “People say, ‘What are you guys doing differently than we do?’” she says. “And we feel we have tips and knowledge that we have learned through trial and error for 25 years. We can help.”
Here are the couple’s top four ways to graduate to old-school love.
“Be selfless, not selfish” is Rev’s bottom-line advice.
Justine agrees: “We really, really work on our marriage number one, every day. He’s making sure I’m not upset about something, I’m making sure he’s not upset, and if we are, we discuss it.”
Communicate — which includes a lot of listening. “Listen for the whispers, so you don’t have to hear the screams later,” says Rev. “If you don’t hear somebody the first time they tell you something, the next thing you know they’ve been mad at you for weeks. You’ve got to keep your ear out for that kind of stuff.”
Show your love by spending time. “You have to want to spend time,” says Rev. “It can’t just be somebody you can live with, you want somebody you can’t live without.” Spending time also includes being on time — ghosting is not a thing when it comes to old-school love. “When you’re younger, sometimes you don’t know that it’s your responsibility not to leave a person waiting,” he says. “You don’t answer their texts, you can’t respond, that’s disrespect. You tell someone you’ll be there for them, and you’re there.”
Don’t forget to be romantic. “People think, if I don’t feel that same feeling I felt when we first met, that means it’s over," says Justine. "No, no. We need to teach people that that’s not the way it is.”
One way to keep that romantic feeling going, Rev says, is to do “all the little, sweet things that you used to do when you first met. You need to keep on doing those things.”