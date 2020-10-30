Can I tell my friend her Halloween costume is problematic?

I broke up with my boyfriend during our coronavirus quarantine. Recently, he was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. He begged me not to let him die alone. So I now have frequent video chats with him, accompany him to doctors' appointments and even stayed overnight in the hospital with him after he was admitted for pneumonia. The problem: He thinks we’re back together again and wants to resume our sex life (which his doctor blessed). I don’t have those feelings for him anymore, but I don’t want to hurt him either. Should I have mercy sex with him or tell him I’m not into him?