How to stream New Year’s Eve: 25 shows from pop, jazz and beyond

It isn’t too late to make (cheap!) plans to welcome 2021 with music. A host of concerts will be streaming around the globe and major stars will take the stage on TV. (Eastern Standard Time is provided unless otherwise noted.)
THE AVETT BROTHERS: If your appetite for sentimentality hasn’t been sated by holiday films, this may be the livestream for you. In their strummy folk-rock vernacular and tidy close harmonies, the brothers Scott and Seth Avett sing earnestly about love and family. Special guests — including Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones and Loudon Wainwright III — will bolster the star power of this New Year’s Eve performance (the 17th edition of an annual Avett tradition). At 8 p.m. on nugs.tv. Tickets start at $40.
THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND: The pay-per-view virtual concert series has brought live-to-tape performances to pandemic-weary cabaret fans since April. To finally welcome a new year, it will present a compilation of them — all captured on the Birdland Theater stage with three cameras and no audience members — featuring Broadway and cabaret favorites such as Sierra Boggess, Reeve Carney, Nikki Renée Daniels, Darius de Haas, Telly Leung, Eva Noblezada, Laura Osnes, Christopher Sieber and Billy Stritch. Streaming on demand from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $10 on events.BroadwayWorld.com.
JUSTIN BIEBER: For a pop star, Justin Bieber has become a reluctant performer — often withdrawn when he does appear onstage, and prone to canceling shows altogether. With the pandemic (so far) sparing him the obligation of touring in support of his latest album, “Changes,” this livestreamed show is Bieber’s first full concert in more than three years. The sultry R&B of “Changes” trends mellower than much of his earlier work, making it a suitable soundtrack for an evening in. At 11 p.m. on justinbiebernye.com. Tickets are $25 (free for T-Mobile customers).
BIG HIT LABELS’ 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: Owing to the success of their crown jewel, BTS, Big Hit has contributed substantially to K-pop’s growing global footprint. Their artist roster, which includes lesser-known (in the United States, anyway) groups like Gfriend and Nu’est, will join forces for this concert, live from Korea. BTS’ past collaborators Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki have been tapped to expand the program’s international reach with a collaboration on the so-called “Global Connect Stage.” At 7:30 a.m. on the Weverse shop app. The basic ticket option is sold out, but multiview packages are about $48.
BUD LIGHT SELTZER SESSIONS PRESENTS NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021: Post Malone’s ubiquitous, postgenre pop songs can be bacchanalian (for the New Year’s that we want) or brooding (for the New Year’s that we’re getting). At this virtual shindig, streaming live from Las Vegas, he’ll perform a selection with support from Saweetie, the cheeky rapper whose popularity has surged on the back of consecutive TikTok hits. The comedian Lilly Singh will host, with additional performances from Jack Harlow and Steve Aoki. At 10:30 p.m. on budlight.com/nye and on Bud Light’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
‘DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2021′: If the ball drops in Times Square and no one is around to see it, does 2020 actually end? Despite the absence of the usual crowds, Ryan Seacrest and his fellow hosts, the actors Lucy Hale and Billy Porter, will capture the ball’s descent from One Times Square, with Ciara hosting a sister celebration in Los Angeles. Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Cyndi Lauper and more will perform; Jennifer Lopez is the headliner. At 8 p.m. on ABC.
‘CNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE’: Andy Cohen, who hosts this broadcast with Anderson Cooper, described it as “an authentic experience.” (A year ago, that authenticity manifested with a peer-pressured Cooper struggling through tequila shots on air.) This holiday, the pair will be freewheeling masters of ceremony for a lineup of performers and guests that includes John Mayer, Patti LaBelle, Kylie Minogue, the Goo Goo Dolls, Jon Bon Jovi and Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame. At 8 p.m. on CNN.
CLUB CUMMING’S NYE BLOWOUT: For those willing to brave the elements for a live experience, this East Village night spot is offering an outdoor celebration in a socially distanced setting, hosted by Kareem McJagger. The 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. seatings will include a light dinner, with entertainment by burlesque queen Dirty Martini; Emma Craig, channeling Dolly Parton; and Michael T channeling David Bowie; along with singers Antony Cherry and Militia Vox, the Richard Cortez Trio, “boylesquer” Richard JMV, drag squad the Covid Destroyers and the Club Cumming Band. At Club Cumming, Manhattan; clubcummingnyc.com, $80.
#DANCEAWAY2020: Clear some floor space and consider carb-loading before tuning into this marathon livestream, a 20-plus-hour dance party bringing together an intercontinental lineup of electronic DJs. From Melbourne, longtime techno kingpin Carl Cox will bookend the show with sets at 7 a.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday. Other notables on the bill include Honey Dijon (live in Berlin), Tokimonsta (in Los Angeles) and Nicole Moudaber (in Barbados). At 7 a.m. on Beatport’s Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.
NATALIE DOUGLAS: This 12-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award winner will once again use her supple wit and soulful warmth to kiss today goodbye, this time with an assist from technology. For “A Virtually Natalie New Year 2020,” beginning at 9 p.m., Douglas and her longtime music director Brian Nash will offer songs old and new, and take requests via Facebook and YouTube. In lieu of a cover charge, viewers are asked to pay what they can, at Venmo or PayPal. Streaming live on facebook.com/natalie.douglas.nyc and youtube.com/nataliedouglasmusic.
ESCHATON NYE: THE DISSOLUTION: The vibe of this interactive theater piece should hover somewhere between spooky cabaret and escape room. Originally conceived as an in-person experience, the Eschaton project nimbly pivoted to digital in the spring, maximizing Zoom rooms’ functionality by presenting a suite of interconnected virtual performance spaces, through which guests can meander. The organizers encourage festive attire. At 11 p.m. Tickets start at $25 on tickettailor.com.
HIROMI: Among jazz musicians, pianists were among the best equipped to handle the doldrums of isolation this year — there’s a lot you can do with 88 keys, and the piano is the rare instrument that’s often performed solo in a jazz context. During the past two decades, Hiromi has honed her own relationship to the instrument’s vast possibilities. Last year she released a redoubtable solo album, “Spectrum,” and she had just finished a tour promoting it when the coronavirus struck. She’s likely to draw from that material this week, as she does a run of solo shows at the Blue Note Tokyo. On New Year’s Eve, in a nod to her North American audiences, she will perform a livestream from there at 11 p.m. Passes are $20 at bluenotelive.com.
JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT: Widely regarded as one of Music City’s great storytellers, Jason Isbell writes deftly about world-weary, embattled characters; his songs strike a tone befitting a year that has left many worse for wear. In May, Isbell celebrated the release of his new album with a livestreamed show at an empty Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, with accompaniment from his wife, the singer-violinist Amanda Shires. For the holiday, the pair will return, this time with the full band. At 9 p.m. on fans.live. Ticket packages start at $30.
THE JUNGLE SHOW: This blues supergroup, anchored by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, convenes annually for a New Year’s show at Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, Tex. Gibbons and his compatriots — including the singer-guitarists Jimmie Vaughan and Sue Foley — will forgo an in-person audience to keep the tradition alive this year, delivering rollicking guitar riffs from the empty club via livestream. At 8 p.m. on jungleshow.tv. Ticket packages start at $25.
KISS: Never ones to skimp on the theatrics, these glam-rock titans are plotting to break world records with the pyrotechnics that will accompany their show at the Atlantis in Dubai. Tune in for hedonistic guitar anthems and, inevitably, a glimpse of Gene Simmons’ tongue. At noon. Ticket packages start at $40 on kiss2020goodbye.com.
MET STARS LIVE IN CONCERT: NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA: After scraping together an ambitious at-home gala just weeks into the pandemic — quite the achievement, with only a couple of mishaps — the Met Opera has leveled up the production value on their digital programs. Its year-end celebration is set to broadcast on location at a Neo-Baroque theater in Augsburg, Germany, with performances by sopranos Pretty Yende and Angel Blue and tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani. At 4 p.m. on metopera.org. Tickets are $20.
‘NBC’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2020’: Carson Daly hosts NBC’s addition to the crowded New Year’s prime-time market, welcoming musical guests including Chloe x Halle, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Sting, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat. At 10 p.m. on NBC.
NEW YEAR’S QUEENS: GOODBYE 2020!: Sixteen alumnae of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” constitute the lineup for this New Year’s glitterfest, with hosting split among Alaska, Bob the Drag Queen, Katya, Miz Cracker, Peppermint and Trixie Mattel. Can’t get enough? Season 13 of “Drag Race” premiers on New Year’s Day. At 6 p.m. on sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens. Ticket packages start at $49.
PINK MARTINI’S ‘GOOD RIDDANCE 2020’: For most people not named Kardashian, long-distance trips became an untenable risk this year; lucky for Pink Martini, globe-trotting through music — and traveling back to supposedly simpler times — has always been its stock in trade. A little big band that achieved worldwide renown in the late 1990s, its wide repertoire consists of old show tunes, cabaret fare, romantic songs from around the world and original compositions that sound like all of the above. On New Year’s Eve, Pink Martini will present a streaming holiday concert, filmed in its hometown, Portland, Ore., that will be broadcast twice: at 9 p.m. Paris time and again at 9 p.m. Eastern. Streaming passes are $15 at ourconcerts.live, and can be used to watch the show at any point for the next 48 hours.
CHRIS POTTER: Since the 1990s, Chris Potter has been among jazz’s most casually fearsome saxophonists, and left entirely to his own devices during quarantine, he has proved just how deep his virtuosity goes: This month he released “There Is a Tide,” a slinky, coolly funky album for which he recorded every instrument — overdubbing saxophones, clarinets, flutes, bass, drums, guitars and keyboards. Potter has played New Year’s Eve at the Village Vanguard for the past two years, and this week he’ll return to the club to livestream on Thursday and Friday, at 8 p.m. each time. There will be no live audience, but he’ll be accompanied by a stellar quartet of longtime associates: David Virelles on piano, Joe Martin on bass and Marcus Gilmore on drums. Tickets are $10 at villagevanguard.com.
KT SULLIVAN AND RUSS WOOLLEY: KT Sullivan, the ebullient cabaret veteran and champion, and producer Russ Woolley present “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?,” a benefit for the Mabel Mercer Foundation, featuring jazz pianist Jon Weber and singer-pianists Eric Yves Garcia and Larry Woodard. The virtual festivities, taped live and streaming at 10 p.m., will include a countdown to midnight with Champagne, noisemakers and masks. The stream is free, though donations for the fundraiser are appreciated. At mabelmercer.org.
LUCINDA WILLIAMS: When she started her own label in 2014, this roots-rock rebel was clear on her artistic mission: to do whatever she wanted. Lately, what she wants is to play covers. In an ongoing virtual concert series that supports independent music venues, Lucinda Williams has devoted full sets to greats like Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. For the sixth and final installment of the series, which coincides with the holiday, she’ll pay tribute to the Rolling Stones. At 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 on boxoffice.mandolin.com.
YANDEL GOODBYE 2020: This O.G. reggaetonero helped forge a path that artists like J Balvin have followed to mammoth crossover success. With his performing partner Wisin, Yandel came up with the first wave of international reggaeton stars in the early 2000s; two decades after their debut, the pair remain prominent voices in the genre, both together and individually. Their plans for a Vegas-style residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico this month were, of course, scrapped. Instead, Yandel will offer this free virtual concert, broadcast live from Miami. At 8 p.m. on Yandel’s YouTube channel and the app LaMusica.
YOUTUBE’S HELLO 2021: Lest any one New Year’s special feel too boilerplate, YouTube’s in-house content studio is producing five regionally specific variations, each carried by (mostly) local talent. The “Americas” version will offer urbano courtesy of J Balvin and Karol G, modern country from Kane Brown and disco-pop from Dua Lipa. On triple duty, Lipa also features in the British special alongside pop singer Anne-Marie and shapeshifting rapper AJ Tracey, and in the Indian edition, alongside comedian Zakir Khan and rapper Badshah. At 10:30 p.m. on YouTube Originals channel.
JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: This Tony Award-winning star of “Jersey Boys” — both the original Broadway production and Clint Eastwood’s 2014 screen adaptation — has in recent years parlayed his affinity for pop and R&B classics into a busy cabaret career. To ring in 2021, John Lloyd Young will lend his robust, rangy voice to such material along with originals and perhaps a show tune or two. Young’s livestreamed, hourlong set, at 11 p.m., will be followed at 12:15 a.m. with a VIP after-party and interview, with the singer answering audience questions submitted in advance. From Feinstein’s at Vitello’s, Los Angeles (and on demand for a limited time after the event); feinsteinsatvitellos.com, $30 plus $5 for the VIP experience.
c.2020 The New York Times Company