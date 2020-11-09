7 ways to enjoy the holidays solo

Don’t wait until the holiday is upon you to make a plan. Come up with something you’ll do on the day of the holiday: bake cookies, order takeout, work on a jigsaw puzzle, binge a podcast, watch your favorite movie. Just knowing what you’ll be doing in advance “can bring some peace,” said Ivy Kwong, a Seattle-based marriage and family therapist who specializes in healing codependency and intergenerational trauma. This way you won’t scramble to fill your calendar or hunt down supplies at the last minute, which will only add to your stress.