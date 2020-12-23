The virus that stole most of 2020 now steals Christmas, too

That has periodically led politicians and doctors to float the idea of protectively setting the old apart so that the young could work and revive the economy. Dr. Luca Lorini, director of anesthesia and intensive care medicine at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, in northern Italy, the hardest-hit part of the country, proposed “a parallel life” between the working young and retired old in which they did not cross paths, a vision he said that any “normal person” looking at the mortality statistics would consider logical.