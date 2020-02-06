Mardi Gras can trace its roots to medieval Europe, and French explorers brought the tradition over to the country's American colonies. In fact, New Orleans was established as a city in 1718 by Bienville, and by the 1730s Mardi Gras had already become an annual tradition among the city's high society. During New Orleans’ French colonial days, wealthy members of Creole society began throwing extravagant Mardi Gras balls from the Feast of Epiphany on January 6 to the day before Fat Tuesday. This tradition — now known as Carnival — continues to this day, with parades and festivities held in the weekends leading up to Fat Tuesday.