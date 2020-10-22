In the pandemic, Halloween is the latest culture war

Villanova resident Rose Cameron Streko recognized that challenge early. A mother of three with a 17-month-old foster son, Streko was committed to making Halloween happen for neighborhood kids. On Oct. 1, she began placing flyers in the mailboxes of about 150 neighbors, inviting them to join her in setting up tables with candy on the end of their driveways. She even offered to make tea-light luminaries for anyone who needed help lighting the way. At her own house, she plans to set out the candy in an orderly fashion, along with abundant hand sanitizer. She’ll enforce a rule: “If you touch it, you take it.”