Q: I have been with a man for five years. We’re both divorced with kids and amicable ex relationships. He does every single holiday, kid’s birthday, and adult birthday with his ex. Also, when his family comes to town, most events will include her. I’m fine with that. I’m always invited and strongly encouraged to attend. Occasionally the out of town family guests will tell me that there is a lot of bad blood between them and the ex and they would prefer she not be included. I stay mute because I think it is up to my man and his ex to decide what’s appropriate. Problem is, I often don’t want to participate because the situation feels awkward to me. I’m not able to relax knowing the people around me are uneasy and feel forced into these situations. Based on all this, is it really so bad that my man and his ex celebrate an occasional holiday with their mutual children without me? I am often told it is a horrible idea. I have children of my own, so if I skip a Thanksgiving dinner with my man and his ex, it allows me to have a nice meal with my children. What’s good ex-etiquette?