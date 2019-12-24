Trees alone don’t seem to be enough anymore. “You’ve got to have Santa Claus, you’ve got to have hot chocolate, you’ve got to have a hayride,” said Rick Robbins, who owns Dreamland Christmas Tree Farm in Williamsport. But Robbins, who has been in the business for 39 years, is a purist. “I tell people: ‘I’m a tree farmer. I don’t want to entertain you,’ ” he said.