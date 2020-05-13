‘You’ve lost a lot’ Coronavirus pandemic steals graduations and proms from high school seniors

For the last four years, Allen High School senior Kerine Palacios has been looking forward to the day when her parents, who immigrated to the United States before she was born, would watch her receive her diploma and become the first in the family to graduate from high school.
It was going to be a special moment that not only celebrated Kerine’s accomplishments but also paid tribute to the sacrifices her parents made when they left Mexico and Columbia for a better life. Neither of Kerine’s parents made it past sixth grade, but they saw to it that her education came first, driving her to school every morning and making sure she did her homework every night.
In the fall, Kerine will attend Kutztown University, where she received a scholarship that will cover nearly all of her tuition so she can study biology. She plans to have a career in the medical field. Much of the credit goes to her parents, she said.
“That diploma is my thank you to them.”
But like seniors across the country, Kerine, 18, is unsure if she will have a moment where she is in cap and gown with her classmates as her proud parents take photos of the ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced Pennsylvania schools to shut down in mid-March and remain closed for the rest of the school year.
For high school seniors, it meant an abrupt end to the final chapter in their K-12 education, as they were forced to finish their classes online. No senior skip day, no last game played on the baseball diamond, no bows at the spring musical. More than a few tears have fallen at the thought.
There is no prom where Kerine can wear the royal blue, mermaid-fitting dress she purchased months ago. No last day where she can thank her favorite teachers and the lunch ladies for helping her throughout high school.
And the most monumental event — the graduation ceremony — will look different. The state is allowing districts to decide how to handle the spring ritual. The Allentown School District is considering virtual ceremonies for all three high schools in June, with in-person ceremonies possibly happening in August. That’s an option that Parkland is also doing. Other districts, such as Bethlehem Area and Northampton Area, have already announced that graduations will occur in July. Salisbury plans to bring in seniors one-by-one in June to personally confer diplomas.
Kerine doesn’t want to sound ungrateful. She knows the coronavirus is a serious threat and she is thankful for whatever celebration she and other students will receive, she said. But still, to have more than a quarter of senior year cut off is a big deal, something no one could have predicted or imagined
“It was just a complete shock,” Kerine said.
The 'special graduation’
When Liberty High senior Gabriella Palermo heard that schools wouldn’t reopen, she knew it meant the end of senior year.
Out of all the senior events, Gabriella was most excited to dance with her boyfriend at the prom in the white and silver dress now hanging in her closet.
“I was devastated,” Gabriella, 18, said. “Everything that seniors are looking forward to is at the end of the year.”
In the fall, Gabriella will attend St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia feeling as if her senior year never properly closed.
“I don’t feel like I’m ready to go to school,” she said.
Teachers and administrators understand that seniors are missing out on so much because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they are doing what they can to recognize students. When Bethlehem announced it was postponing June graduation, Superintendent Joseph Roy said to seniors, “You’ve lost a lot.”
Some students have started online petitions asking their districts to postpone graduation until it’s safe to gather in person again. More than 1,200 people — students, parents and possibly others — signed a Whitehall High School petition. All along, Whitehall-Coplay School District officials have held out hope for a traditional ceremony later in the summer, while moving ahead with a virtual one in June.
In Saucon Valley, where a drive-through ceremony is planned, a petition has garnered more than 300 signatures — which is almost twice the number of graduates.
Saucon Valley Superintendent Craig Butler said 97% of students who took a survey the school sent out would attend a drive-through ceremony, in which seniors and their families will park in the school lot, and when their names are called, drive up to a staging area and pick up their diplomas.
“We thought we should pursue an event that would be as honoring as possible and as timely as possible but still be within the regulations expressed and the restrictions expressed by the governor,” Butler said.
Districts are trying to make up for some of what the class of 2020 is missing. Northern Lehigh High School Principal David Hauser has been tweeting about the accomplishments and plans of every senior. Parkland has created a Senior Shout Out website where staff can leave notes for seniors. High school stadiums across the Lehigh Valley lit up last month to honor athletes that missed out on their final season.
And where schools let off, families have stepped in, with yard signs boasting that a 2020 graduate lives here.
Jada Watkoski has attended Emmaus High School graduation ceremonies as a member of the chorale. Each year, the seniors are placed prominently in the front for their final performance of the school’s alma mater.
"It's very emotional," she said. "I almost cried the past two years because I had friends who were graduating."
Now that she’s a senior, Jada is hoping she has a turn to sing from the front row. Emmaus’ graduation is scheduled for June 14, with a tentative backup date of July 26, according to the district’s website. District officials plan to reschedule another major event for Jada: the school’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” which was supposed to run March 18 through March 22. Jada was a featured dancer, who helped choreograph and coordinate the dancing. The new date hasn’t yet been set.
“You spend a lot of time working on the show and making sure it’s the best it can be, and you want to perform and be proud of what you’ve accomplished,” she said. “I was disappointed.”
The pandemic has also affected seniors’ future plans. Emmaus senior Nicholas Thoma wanted to visit the University of Alabama and University of South Carolina. Both colleges accepted him and trips to the campuses would have helped him figure out which one fit him better. But his visits were canceled and Nicholas made his choice — the University of Alabama — based on his own research and advice from other students.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to visit any of the colleges in person and get that feel,” he said.
For athletes like Northern Lehigh senior Reagan Pender, the closure meant losing out on their final season. Reagan, 17, plans to run cross country and track for West Chester University in the fall, but she wanted one more season wearing her Bulldogs uniform and running next to friends.
The last few months have been surreal and at times stressful, said Reagan, who is the senior class president. Her parents and four siblings have been giving her space as she processes losing her senior year, she said. She takes comfort in small moments, like waving from a window to her best friend who lives next door.
Northern Lehigh has yet to make graduation plans, but Reagan knows whatever happens, it won’t be the same as it has been in years past. Last year, she attended Northern Lehigh’s graduation on a beautiful June day and envisioned that the happy faces in caps and gowns would be hers and her friends.
In missing out on so much, the class of 2020 has strangely distinguished itself, as Reagan pointed out.
“It’s definitely disappointing,” she said. “But it’s kind of cool that we can say we’re the class who had the special graduation.”
