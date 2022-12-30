‘Hopeful and promising’: The St. Ignatius interfaith New Year’s Eve service is a 30-year Baltimore tradition

Two cantors belting out an a cappella “B’ruchim Haba’im,” a Jewish song of welcome. An imam reciting a call to prayer. A Buddhist hailing the Bodhisattva and a Catholic bishop wishing peace for all.

These and other expressions of the spirit, diverse and distinct as they may be, form the essence of an uplifting end-of-the-year event that has become an annual tradition in Baltimore.

In the waning hours of 2022, emissaries of a range of faith traditions will assemble at 8 p.m. Saturday with community leaders, instrumentalists, vocalists and hundreds of members of the public for the 30th Interfaith New Year’s Eve Prayer Celebration at historic St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mount Vernon.

For many in Baltimore and beyond, the event — a fast-moving 90 minutes’ worth of thanksgiving for the blessings of the outgoing year and prayers for more in the new — has become a can’t-miss occasion for expressing gratitude, connecting with whatever form of the divine one acknowledges, and enjoying a feeling of common purpose not always evident in a city and culture too often riven by differences.

From left, Donna Price, interfaith prayer celebration coordinator, the Rev. William J. Watters, assisting priest at St. Ignatius Church in Baltimore, George Henschel, cantor, and Brian Frain, pastor, shown Tuesday, will participate in a New Year's Eve service at St. Ignatius. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

And it isn’t just the more than 600 people who normally attend the free event who say it fosters an unusual sense of universal goodwill. The participants feel it, too.

“Given how polarized things have gotten over the last few years, it has become even more meaningful to me to be involved in this event, with all its different cross-sections of the Baltimore community coming together over something so hopeful and promising,” says George Henschel, a cantor at Kol HaLev synagogue, who has become the de facto blower of the shofar, a symbolic instrument fashioned from a ram’s horn, at the end of the event. “New Year’s Eve doesn’t always carry that spirit. But the combination of music and pieces of the various traditions here is very powerful.”

The Rev. Bill Watters, the Jesuit Catholic priest who came up with the idea for the celebration in the early 1990s, says he didn’t set out to establish a tradition. It was just an event whose time had come, and one that has resonated.

It was in 1992 that Watters, a man widely regarded as a pioneer in expanding Catholic education in Baltimore, decided that his adopted hometown — then as now the scene of far too much poverty, violence and crime — could use a serious heavenly boost.

Watters, now 88, says that as he pondered those problems, a little-known but long-standing Catholic tradition came to mind. For more than 3 1/2 centuries, the supreme pontiff of the Catholic Church has hosted a multicultural New Year’s Eve service for the Vatican diplomatic corps at the Church of the Gesù in Rome, the worldwide mother church of the Society of Jesus, more commonly known as the Jesuit order. The event has long incorporated elements of the emissaries’ cultural, national and religious backgrounds.

“The pope leads this wonderful annual prayer service for the year evanescing, asking for blessings in the new year. I thought, ‘I bet we could do that if we put our minds to it.’ I didn’t so much have the idea as steal it,” says Watters, an assisting priest at St. Ignatius, with a laugh.

With help from longtime friends in the business, medical, faith and arts communities, Watters developed the first program in 1993. It worked so well that he and others in the parish planned another iteration, then another.

The first incarnation established the template. Representatives from religious communities, leaders from various fields and walks of life in the city, and ordinary citizens came together amid festive decorations and popular music to pray for blessings on the city.

On that first evening, the late Rev. Ellsworth Bunce, a beloved United Methodist minister known for establishing an ecumenical college in Baltimore, joined a Catholic bishop and ministers from the Episcopalian and Greek Orthodox churches to preside. Carl Stokes, then a Democratic member of the Baltimore City Council, prayed for intercession on behalf of public servants. The late, legendary racing reporter Joe Kelly did the same for the press, and others prayed for divine help in the running of the churches, hospitals, schools and arts communities.

“It was just nice to be in a service that had many different parts and representatives of many different religions, and the music was just beautiful,” says Donna Price, a St. Ignatius parishioner and a member of its ecumenical committee. She shared those thoughts with Watters, who promptly asked whether she’d help with the future organizing. She has done so ever since.

Father Bill Watters in 2017. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Over the years, the list of contributors has become a virtual roll call of prominent Baltimoreans, as well as lesser-known advocates for peace, justice and community service.

Six different bishops have taken part a total of more than 30 times, seven rabbis more than two dozen. Imams Bashar Arafat, Khalil Majdalawi and Earl El-Amin have taken turns as regulars. Sister Helen Amos, the former president and CEO of Mercy Medical Center, American Visionary Art Museum founder Rebecca Hoffberger, and WBAL-TV news anchor Stan Stovall have all said intercessory prayers on behalf of their fields of endeavor multiple times.

In 1997, Democrat Kurt Schmoke became the first mayor to deliver a prayer for the city — he has since said it was the public engagement he loved most — and each of his six successors has followed suit. Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott is to say the city prayer this year; he also did so in 2019 as City Council president.

“We give praise and thanks to God for our elected officials and civil servants, who perform their duties with integrity, courage and courtesy. May their untiring efforts make our city a safer and more humane community in which to live. Lord, hear our prayer,” Scott said in 2019.

At times, Price and other organizers have tweaked the format. Public safety, diversity, youth and the environment have been adopted as categories over the years. A 20-minute homily once anchored the service, but a chosen faith leader now delivers a five- to 10-minute reflection.

“We try to keep things marching,” Price says. “Nobody wants to be there for three hours.”

For all its briskness, participants say, the service finds its power in its theological diversity. Presbyterian, Greek and Russian Orthodox, African Methodist Episcopal, Jewish, Baptist, Catholic, Islamic and Buddhist faith leaders have been represented. Apropos of the war in Eastern Europe, Father Vasyl Sivinskyi of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Patterson Park, is to pray this year for “a peaceful world.”

As fitting a participant as any will be Matt Fetting, who grew up Catholic, attended Loyola Blakefield for high school and has “a real fondness” for the Catholic faith, even though he has long since been a student and practitioner of Rinzai Zen Buddhism. Fetting said the opening prayer in the 2019 service as a representative of Burning House Zendo, a Buddhist community formerly based in Lutherville that has functioned mostly online since the coronavirus pandemic.

Priests enter St. Ignatius Church in 2019 for the funeral Mass for former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro III. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Assuming the pulpit feet away from Catholic Archbishop William E. Lori and then-Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, he shared a mantra, “Namu Dai Bosa,” which he said “expresses the heartfelt wish to discover our fundamental unity with all beings.”

He’ll share the same mantra Saturday, he says, as he issues the evening’s call to prayer, and he finds it not at all strange that he’ll be sharing the stage with representatives of other religious traditions at the event that has been helping to unify and fortify Baltimoreans for three decades.

“I find this experience very natural. I think what binds us all together is that we’re all searching for meaning, searching for a right way to live. I think we’re all seekers,” he says.