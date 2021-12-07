Baltimore-area Gift Guide 2021: Local finds from arts and crafts to food and drink

Enjoy a one night stay in a luxurious room or suite at The Ivy Hotel. The stay at the all-inclusive Mt. Vernon hotel comes with spiked hot cocoa for two served at afternoon tea; $150 credit at Magdalena, A Maryland Bistro; $360 at The Spa at The Ivy, which can be used towards treatments or retail; transportation to and from Baltimore Christmas Village or Inner Harbor ice skating rink; and full gourmet breakfast. Rooms start from $1,155; suites start at $1,429.50. 205 E. Biddle St., Baltimore | BIPOC owned