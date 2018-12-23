Holiday stress: How to cope with toxic family situations

Traditionally, the holiday season is portrayed as a time full of family togetherness, with smiling faces around dinner tables, Christmas trees and menorahs. But all of that family togetherness can take a mental toll, especially in situations where the relationship is already strained.

The American Psychological Association did a study on holiday stress and found that 38 percent of Americans feel an increase in stress during the season, with leading stressors that include difficult family relationships, gift-giving pressure and maintaining work responsibilities.

And a survey conducted by Healthline found that 62 percent of respondents described their holiday stress levels as “very or somewhat” high and only 10 percent said they had no related holiday stress. The stressors included managing difficult family dynamics, finances and finding enough time for everything.

“The topic of family is one that can be laced with a lot of emotions, especially guilt and shame, around the holidays,” said. Dr. Lara Davis, a licensed psychologist in Winter Park. “However, if your mental or physical health is at stake, you need to protect yourself.”

If you are facing the toxic situation in person, steps to alleviate the stress and any emotional blowouts can be put in place. Start by identifying a support group who can strengthen your confidence while at the event, or through texts beforehand or during stressful moments, Davis said. By thinking ahead to which people will have your back, focus shifts from the problematic relationships to the healthy, supportive ones.

“Embrace the idea of spending the holidays with people you care about and who care about you,” Davis said.

Judith Allen, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist with Counseling Corner in Orlando, said no one should feel obligated to see family.

“People cannot be expected to like everyone they are around, and this includes family members,” Allen said.

Davis also encourages patients to avoid feeling an obligation to spend time with family members who stress them out -- but admits that task is easier said than done.

“Family may try to test your boundaries, but you have to stand for them. Placing boundaries is difficult at first, but they create a major benefit in the long-term,” Davis said.

Tips on dealing with stressful family during holidays

If any family situation starts to feel overwhelming, escape for even a few minutes to regroup, Davis suggests. Volunteer to walk to dog, watch the kids play outside or even just head to the bathroom for a few minutes of solitude. “Most often we regret the actions or things we said when we are upset. If you are feeling overwhelmed or tense, find way to step away for a moment and collect yourself,” Davis said.

Set time boundaries. Do not linger in a situation that is bad for your mental health, even for the sake of family. “Make your plans known beforehand so people have time to process that you will be leaving at a certain time and it will not feel like a surprise,” Davis said.

Just walk away from a stressful situation.

Don’t use alcohol to help you cope. “Many individuals feel that if they have a drink or glass of wine, it will help manage the situations,” Allen said. “The reality is that alcohol will likely make a toxic situation even more toxic. Alcohol reduces inhibitions, we say things without filters, and we are less likely to make intelligent, logical decisions.”

Reach out ahead of time to family members with an email or text, Allen said. Managing the expectations and setting up boundaries before holiday gatherings is often enough to make it through them with less stress and little drama.

Recognize that you can’t control other people. “Remember, you cannot change someone else’s behaviors, but you are responsible for your own happiness. It is your job to eliminate those toxic relationships around you that do not contribute to this happiness,” Allen said.

When the lights and festivity dim for the season, toxic and stressful family dynamics should be addressed.

“In cases where there is toxicity in family relationships, it would be beneficial for participation in either individual or family therapy services in order to directly address these issues,” Allen said. “Therapy can also help to improve and teach functional communication and conflict resolution skills as a means to enhance these family relationships”.