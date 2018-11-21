By the numbers: E. coli outbreaks involving romaine lettuce, leafy greens in 2018

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday warned people to stop eating romaine lettuce because of a new E. coli outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is working with officials in Canada on the outbreak, which has already sickened 32 people in 11 states and 18 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Officials say the strain identified is different than the one linked to romaine earlier this year, but appears similar to last year’s outbreak also linked to leafy greens.

Symptoms of e coli infection include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever of 100 to 101 F, malaise, loss of appetite and mild dehydration.

Here’s a by-the-numbers outbreak summary, with statistics from Centers for Disease Control:

December 2017 to January 2018:

What: A multi-state outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O157:H7 was reported. Information gathered from ill people indicated that the likely source of the outbreak in the United States was leafy greens. The investigation was not able to identify a specific type of leafy greens as the source of the outbreak.

When: Illnesses started on dates ranging from Nov. 5, 2017 to Dec. 12, 2017. The CDC reported the outbreak appeared to be over as of Jan. 25.

How many cases?

- 25 people infected with the outbreak strain were reported from 15 states, including two in Pennsylvania.

- Nine people were hospitalized, including two people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

- One death was reported from California.

- Ill people ranged in age from 1 to 95 years, with a median age of 26.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/Getty Images Romaine lettuce is seen on sale at a Whole Foods supermarket in Washington, DC on November 20, 2018. Romaine lettuce is seen on sale at a Whole Foods supermarket in Washington, DC on November 20, 2018. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/Getty Images)

April 2018 to June 2018

What: A multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to romaine lettuce was reported. CDC laboratory testing identified the outbreak strain in canal water samples taken from the Yuma, Arizona growing region.

When: Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 13 to June 6.

How many cases?

- 210 people infected with the outbreak strain were reported from 36 states, including 24 in Pennsylvania.

- 96 people were hospitalized, including 27 people who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome.

- 5 deaths were reported from Arkansas, California, Minnesota (2), and New York.

- Ill people ranged in age from 1 to 88 years, with a median age of 28.

Mark J. Terrill / AP Romaine lettuce still sits on the shelves in the produce area of an Albertsons market Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Romaine lettuce still sits on the shelves in the produce area of an Albertsons market Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

November 2018

What: The CDC is advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell any romaine lettuce as it investigates an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to romaine. Epidemiologic evidence from the United States and Canada indicates that romaine lettuce is a likely source of the outbreak, but the origin has not been pinpointed yet. The current outbreak is not related to the outbreak from earlier in the year.

When: Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 8, 2018 to October 31, 2018 and are ongoing.

How many cases?

At least 32 illnesses have been reported from 11 states, including 13 people who have been hospitalized. One person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is advising consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home that it should be thrown away immediately. This includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of pre-cut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

For more information on the outbreak, visit the CDC online at https://www.cdc.gov/.

