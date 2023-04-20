As July 1 looms, Maryland lawmakers and advocates push for a more diverse recreational cannabis industry

Tammira Lucas, a professor at Coppin State University, said HBCUs like Coppin and neighborhoods like West Baltimore are an essential part of making license holders of recreational cannabis more diverse. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Growing up in Whitelock and working as a business professor at Coppin State University, Tammira Lucas often watched people in her community get shut out of opportunities.

It was no different when it came to Maryland’s medical marijuana rollout in 2017. Coppin State is situated in West Baltimore, which is currently devoid of dispensaries.

“I don’t think that HBCUs were even thought of and how we could actually leverage what we already had in place to be able to impact our communities,” Lucas said. “If you’re bringing new opportunities that a lot of community members are probably interested in getting into, we are going to solve a lot of economic problems in our community and probably break a lot of generational poverty.”

After weeks of hashing out the details of the potentially multibillion-dollar recreational cannabis industry, lawmakers sent the final version of House Bill 556 to Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s desk April 10.

The bill includes funding in the form of grants for historically Black colleges and universities like Coppin to be used for “cannabis-related programs and business development organizations, including incubators.”

At Coppin State, professors could build that training into their classes, Lucas said. Having incubators on campus could allow people to take a cross-disciplinary approach to studying cannabis.

Lucas said because the cannabis industry is already saturated, it’s important for those new to the market, especially minorities, to think of other paths rather than just growing it or owning a dispensary.

The HBCU funding is just one of the ways lawmakers are attempting to ensure the recreational cannabis industry is more diverse than the medical market, which largely left out Black Baltimoreans.

“I would like to see equal representation versus the medical marijuana program, which was a huge disappointment,” Del. C.T. Wilson, a Democrat who represents Charles County and introduced the House bill, said. “I’ve never seen a state get the equity part right. I believe we have the best opportunity to do it right here with this bill in Maryland.”

But only time will tell whether the legislators’ approach will be successful.

When July 1 rolls around, the only dispensaries that will be allowed to sell recreational marijuana are preexisting medical dispensaries, which already skew white in their ownership and are largely in predominantly white neighborhoods in Baltimore.

But the first round of new licenses, which will be issued by Jan. 1 will all go to social equity applicants, defined as people who have lived in or attended school in areas “disproportionately impacted” for at least five years or gone to a college where at least 40% of students qualify for a Pell Grant.

In the bill, disproportionately impacted communities are defined as areas that had above 150% of the state’s 10-year average for cannabis possession charges.

Lawmakers could not include race-based language in the bill without a disparity study, which was commissioned but not completed in time for the legislative session.

Once completed, the study can be considered in the distribution of future licenses.

Lawrence Brown, the author who coined the phrase “The Black Butterfly” to describe economic segregation in Baltimore, noted that it was Black entrepreneurs who established the legacy cannabis market.

“Now that it’s legalized, for white owners to have ownership of a vast, disproportionate amount of all the licenses … I think what we really have then is a segregated cannabis market, a little white market and a little Black market,” Brown said. “I think the aim and goal of this legislation then should be how do we … desegregate the legal cannabis market and integrate the Black cannabis market into this hegemonic, white cannabis market.”

While legislators haven’t been able to consider race specifically in most of the legislation, one possible path for reparations is tucked toward the back of the bill in a provision that sets aside five grower licenses for Black farmers who are class members of the 1999 Pigford v. Glickman lawsuit or a subsequent settlement.

The original lawsuit claimed that the United States Department of Agriculture discriminated against Black farmers, like Timothy Pigford from North Carolina, across the country by denying them loans and other subsidies.

“As such, we lost about 90% of all of our Black farmers in this nation,” said Wilson, who worked on the lawsuit when he was a student at Howard Law School.

The most recent agriculture census data shows that only 1.8% of the 12,429 farms in Maryland have Black or African American producers. Those farms tend to be significantly smaller and produce less income, with farms having Black or African American producers bringing in less than 15% of the income seen by white farmers on average.

“One of the largest cannabis owners right now in Maryland, he’s a fourth-generation grower, because his dad’s dad’s dad was able to own land and grow shrubs,” Wilson said. “A lot of African Americans could have been in that position.”

Black people remain underrepresented in the legal cannabis industry, said Mathew Swinburne, a cannabis law and policy expert at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. Swinburne said it’s “old white guys who look like me” who are “getting rich” off the emerging cannabis industry while drug policies were disproportionately enforced against Black residents.

A report from the American Civil Liberties Union found that Black people were more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than their white counterparts, despite consuming marijuana at similar rates.

“Between 2-4% of cannabis businesses are owned by Black business owners. And then when you compare that to, you know, first to the 13.6% of the U.S. population that’s Black, you see a huge disparity,” Swinburne said. “But then we remember the racist war on drugs that really disproportionately harmed communities of color, especially Black communities. That juxtaposition just magnifies the disparity.”

Maryland is far from the first state to legalize weed, but it has little guidance in forging a more equitable path forward. While the first licenses focused on social equity won’t be handed out until January, experts and advocates are cautiously optimistic.

“My primary objective … is not to get Marylanders high but to stop young minority men from dying or getting arrested because of cannabis,” Wilson said. “The second goal was obviously to do something for those communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs, specifically cannabis.”

To meet those goals, the law establishes the Office of Social Equity and the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund.

Having access to different pots of money, such as the repair fund or the Cannabis Business Assistance Fund, is essential for minority applicants, Brown said, because the continued federal ban on cannabis makes banks reluctant to help fund the industry.

Brown said lowering other barriers to entry, such as not requiring storefronts for every type of license, can help applicants with less access to large amounts of capital.

Antonio Hayes, a Democrat who represents parts of Baltimore and co-sponsored the Senate version of the cannabis bill, said legislators will be spending the next several years tweaking their first swing at regulating the recreational industry.

“We never know what’s going to happen,” Hayes said. “We try to make the best decisions that we can, but it’s my hope that we’re further upstream than what we were when medicinal cannabis was first introduced.”